Beans

Courtesy Photo

Beans

Mr. Beans

Adorable Lionhead rabbit needs a home!

By (Contact)

Mr Beans is a very social bunny! I’m told he likes to be carried around zipped up in the volunteers’ jackets! As with members of any rabbit breed, personality types can vary, but in general, Lionheads have a friendly, well-mannered temperament.

Every rabbit sheltered at B.U.N.S. is spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Adoption applications accepted for Santa Barbara/Ventura/San Luis Obispo county residents only.

To meet Mr Beans as well as other bunnies and guinea pigs, come visit Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (B.U.N.S.). B.U.N.S. is a volunteer organization that cares for abandoned rabbits.

B.U.N.S is located at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara California. B.U.N.S. works to find bunnies permanent homes, and educates the public on caring for a companion rabbit. You can call the County Shelter at 805-681-5285 or call BUNS at 805-683-0521 and leave a message for someone to call you back. For more information, visit: BUNS or email info@bunssb.org.

