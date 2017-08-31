Philip Koplin: 1942-2017

Born Philip Ivan Koplin on September 21, 1942, in Brooklyn, New York, the artist and editor died suddenly of a viral infection of the heart on July 6, 2017, in Santa Barbara, where he had lived for several decades. Philip’s time here fully expressed the promise of a better life that this city has represented for so many. As an artist, activist, husband, grandfather, and friend, he embodied an optimist’s belief in the possibility of second — and third, or even more — chances. Whether Philip was drawing one of his inimitable fuzzy creatures, telling a story to his grandsons, curating an art exhibition, or writing a letter to the editors of the Times Literary Supplement beginning with the classic British salutation “Sir—,” he always committed completely to whatever he was doing. The original wisecrack at the head of his website: “Minding the gap between intention and achievement,” effectively summarizes Koplin’s aesthetic. The habitual humility he displayed about his work blended gratitude for new opportunities with a deep yearning for more completely satisfying forms of expression. As in the “art brut” movement championed by Jean Dubuffet or the “arte povera” theorized by Germano Celant, Koplin’s seemingly simple style sprang from a desire to capture the unmediated result of authentic creativity. Critic Joe Woodard, who reviewed Koplin’s work many times throughout the years, describes Koplin’s “rough, neo-primitive” drawings and monotypes as “sly, subtle, and deceptively child-like” and sees them as achieving a “murky, mumbly sense of grace.” His many friends will remember him as half of one of the city’s most talented and influential couples. Like such friends as Dane Goodman and Marie Schoeff or Keith and Fran Puccinelli, Philip and his wife, Virginia McCracken, have given unstintingly of their time and energy to the betterment of the arts in Santa Barbara. Everything that has passed through their hands reflects a common bond they established through sharing their multiple creative pursuits. Finding, noticing, shaping, and sharing their way through life together, Virginia and Philip, who met and married in their fifties, held out the hope to everyone they knew that it’s never too late to discover one’s soul mate. Courtesy Photo

In an intimate letter of condolence that Virginia shared with me, close friend of the couple Lydia Emard articulated the impact of their late-life marriage: “You made him happy. Radiantly, jubilantly, home-at-last happy. I didn’t even know that was possible.”

Their partnership brought joy not only to Philip and Virginia but also to the children and especially the grandchildren, who found their Grampy to be “a master storyteller” and discovered in him a unique tenderness. Perhaps the most touching of all the quotes collected for this tribute is by grandson Atticus, who told Virginia when he was just 2 years old: “Grammy, you know that Grampy is a very special boy to me.”

Two accounts of Philip’s early life as an editor, a photographer, and a resister of the Vietnam War–era draft have come through from friends Peter Behrens and Vincent Stanley. Stanley praises Philip’s integrity, which he defines as, “for a start, his response to the Vietnam War, his refusal to go and his willingness to pay the price of exile.”

Koplin’s career as an artist began with photos he took of the October Crisis that arose in Montreal over Quebecois independence shortly after he arrived. His skill with a camera came back into use in later years when he shot some wonderful pictures of people enjoying the beach at Coney Island, the Brooklyn neighborhood where he grew up. These photos were eventually exhibited in the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in a show curated by the late Karen Sinsheimer. The Montreal photos found their way to the public through a collaboration with the novelist Peter Behrens for a Canadian publication called the National Post. Behrens remembers his friend as “a quiet man who believed noise in the streets was a healthy discourse. A private man who loved to see public demonstrations, street protests, and people standing up for their rights. A gentle soul and stiff-necked, instinctive Jewish rebel.”

Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery, has scheduled a memorial show called Thank God for Philip Koplin (& Family) that will be on display September 7-October 1. The opening, Thursday, September 7, 5-8 p.m., and an additional time, Sunday, September 10, 3-5 p.m., are set aside as occasions for people to gather in remembrance. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Planned Parenthood in Philip Koplin’s memory.