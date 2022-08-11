Cover Stories
This late-blooming artist finds fruitful inspiration in “The Place of Hidden Things.”
August
July
Find just the right activity from arts, sports, STEM, building community, collaboration, and more in Santa Barbara’s After-School Activities Guide.
Santa Barbara’s veteran party royalty Spencer the Gardener prepares for its annual Fiesta duties, with a film and album in the offing.
June
May
Here’s our annual issue dedicated to ideas and design, both indoor and out, featuring Lotusland, sustainable gardening, electrified houses, and more.
The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience combines restaurant week with the event-packed Taste of S.B. weekend from May 16-22.
April
March
Let the our complete guide to summer camp help you choose the ideal experience for your kids from over 150 camps.
February
The new major exhibit “Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources” tracks the artist and his influences.
Start planning your big day from catering to venues and everything in between in the 2022 Wedding Resource Guide.
January
Here are ways to get fit, stay well, and be mindful as the pandemic persists in its third calendar year.
December
November
The famous band’s lead guitarist Chris Shiflett inducted into Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame; ceremony on TV this weekend.
October
The Santa Barbara County resident is among the first to have his criminal record expunged under a new state law.
September
August
July
June
The legendary shaper Renny Yater, artist John Comer, and others showcase history at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.
May
The White Buffalo Land Trust is leading an ambitious regenerative agriculture project on a 1,000-acre property.
April
Find the perfect summer experience for your kids using Santa Barbara’s complete guide to fun — in person or virtually.
March
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is confronting COVID with a full slate of films, tributes, and more.
February
Read on for a bride and groom’s pandemic pivots, this year’s creative trends, a flashback to Kamala Harris’s Courthouse ceremony, and Santa Barbara vendor list.
January
The illustrator and surfer uses his art to address social inequalities and build better communities.
December
November
Schools of Thought 2020 Our Annual Education Guide Looks at Schooling in the Time of COVID-19 By: Leslie Dinaberg |
October
UCSB Arts and Lectures is bringing the best minds in contemporary culture together to talk about race and justice in America this year.
September
August
Author Corinne Heyning Laverty reveals the archipelago’s science history in her new book, “North America’s Galapagos.”
July
The deliciously eccentric, faux mainstream film throws us for a loop. And then another, and another.
Personal stories — many positive, others painful — of everyday interactions with our officers of the law.
June
May
April
Cultural ambassadors are finding fresh ways to connect with the county’s Latino and Mixteco communities during the COVID-19 crisis.
COVID-19, climate change, and a new chance to choose wisely; plus, ways to celebrate the holiday’s 50th anniversary.
March
Talking with the UCSB-educated author of You Might Die Tomorrow: Face Your Fear of Death to Live Your Most Meaningful Life.
February
We remember Horace McMillan, the doctor who took on big banks and real estate lobby over civil rights.
January
Toe-tag exhibit ‘Hostile Terrain 94’ at UC Santa Barbara portrays deaths of migrants forced to cross desert regions.
December
November
October
September
August
July
Chef René Redzepi’s midlife rebirth, Molokai’s deep history, Indy staff book picks, and a Reading Challenge.
June
Twenty-one restaurants participating in The Independent’s third annual celebration of America’s favorite sandwich.
May
The Santa Barbara writer recounts her celebrity parents’ love story in ‘Fay Wray and Robert Riskin: A Hollywood Memoir.’
April
Kurt Pilgeram alleges the Alcor Life Extension Foundation wrongfully decapitated one of its biggest believers.
