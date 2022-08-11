Cover Stories

Exhibit shows how the perception of a woman’s place in society expanded and evolved.

With the weather growing ever weirder, adaptation is now the name of the game.

The catastrophic oil spill of 1969 still reverberates over environmental battles today.

It’s time for the 34th annual SBIFF showcasing all things cinematic.

Eastside rapper gets caught up while coming up.

Beloved theater company’s latest effort focuses on the drama of girls’ soccer.

Make plans for when school is out using Santa Barbara’s complete guide to summer activities.

Toasting our seaside suds with the first-ever Santa Barbara brewery guide.

Kurt Pilgeram alleges the Alcor Life Extension Foundation wrongfully decapitated one of its biggest believers.

The liberating autonomy of eating out all by yourself.

In the home stretch of her final term, she’s showing no signs of slowing.

The Santa Barbara writer recounts her celebrity parents’ love story in ‘Fay Wray and Robert Riskin: A Hollywood Memoir.’

Careers to covet, the blue-collar boom, happy offices, and Santa Barbara’s best gigs.

The ‘Santa Barbara Independent’ honors performers, directors, and more at the New Vic.

From Carpinteria to Santa Ynez Valley, lawsuits, public hearings, and civic protests complain about the skunk-like smell emitting from cannabis greenhouse and open fields.

The “Santa Barbara Independent” presents its 21th annual ode to the great outdoors.

Looking back at nearly two decades of Summer Solstice festivals.

Twenty-one restaurants participating in The Independent’s third annual celebration of America’s favorite sandwich.

The Islamic Center of Santa Barbara has finally opened after two decades of planning and backlash.

The famous author, who resides at Montecito’s Casa Dorinda, presents her recipe for living large.

Jack White and Brendan Benson talk no set lists, songwriting, and mutual respect.

Or will downtown — and the rest of the city — continue to suffer?

After a decade of training, Deacon Hill is Santa Barbara High starting QB.

Graham Farrar opens the first recreational dispensary in Santa Barbara.

It’s our 10th annual ode to eating out in Santa Barbara.

Doug Varone and Dancers ring down the curtain on two decades.

Neighborhood Clinics offer revolutionary care to trans people of all ages.

The music program succeeds at bringing confidence and skills to young people.

Can Santa Barbara County become a global leader in sustainable wine?

The women’s World Cup champions are using their clout to spotlight inequality.

Creepy crime is on our mind as the popular podcast comes to The Arlington Theatre.

Santa Barbara’s Franklin Elementary, one of the city’s lowest-performing elementary schools, had the highest improvement in test scores of any school in the district.

Ride shotgun with Santa Barbara’s celebrity soldier in his new book, ‘Thank You for My Service.’

The ‘Santa Barbara Independent’s’ annual celebration of our fantastic neighbors.

Plan your holiday season using Santa Barbara’s most complete guide to all the happenings.

Whether it’s from climate change or natural cycles, our ocean is now very different.

The lifelong bike nut and retired teacher launches Santa Barbara chapter of Cycling Without Age.

Our annual photographic review of the year that was.

Talking tattoos with decorated chefs from Los Alamos to Coast Village Road.

New film studies center is at heart of SBIFF’s many education programs.

Toe-tag exhibit ‘Hostile Terrain 94’ at UC Santa Barbara portrays deaths of migrants forced to cross desert regions.

From Alabama to State Street, Santa Barbarans look back and ahead.

Seven candidates are running for the 37th District Assembly seat in the March 3 primary.

We remember Horace McMillan, the doctor who took on big banks and real estate lobby over civil rights.

Our ocean bottom is rich with history, but there’s still much more to be discovered.

Susan B. Anthony’s Santa Barbara sojourn was just one stop on the rough road to get the vote.

Talking with the UCSB-educated author of You Might Die Tomorrow: Face Your Fear of Death to Live Your Most Meaningful Life.

Reports on how the coronavirus has changed our lives forever.

Santa Barbara County’s response widens in week two of COVID-19 outbreak.

Stories from the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stories of Santa Barbarans adapting in the age of coronavirus.

COVID-19, climate change, and a new chance to choose wisely; plus, ways to celebrate the holiday’s 50th anniversary.

Cottage Hospital’s Dr. Robert Wright and his ICU team stand on the front lines.

Cultural ambassadors are finding fresh ways to connect with the county’s Latino and Mixteco communities during the COVID-19 crisis.

The multiagency response to the COVID-19 pandemic feeds the vulnerable, saves chefs, and protects the food chain.

Stories about recovery, dirty-shovel therapy, and how to start your own backyard farm.

With schools closed, teachers and therapists find ways to connect with students.

Santa Barbara County’s high school seniors of 2020 remember the best of these times.

Santa Barbara’s leaders and visionaries reflect on the region’s post-pandemic future.

Voices from our vibrant black community share their stories.

Here’s an outdoor activity guide for all ages during the summer of COVID-19.

Five life and business lessons from our female farmers.

“Indy” staff photographer documents the essential work being done by the nonprofit.

Personal stories — many positive, others painful — of everyday interactions with our officers of the law.

The deliciously eccentric, faux mainstream film throws us for a loop. And then another, and another.

Parents take education into their own hands to keep kids away from remote learning.

The Santa Barbara Bowl prepares for 2021 and beyond.

Author Corinne Heyning Laverty reveals the archipelago’s science history in her new book, “North America’s Galapagos.”

Does Jeremy Rogers look for trouble, or does trouble find him?

Pre- and post-pandemic ponderings with Goleta-based, UCSB-educated rock star, whose latest album drops September 18.

Meet these 10 Santa Barbara entrepreneurs who launched businesses during COVID-19.

“Indy” survey finds out the issues and candidates they care about most.

Our in-depth look at the region’s vast technology industry, from startups to success stories.

From the president to propositions, the ‘Santa Barbara Independent’ presents its picks for the November 3 election.

Here are the results of our annual reader survey, featuring more than 200 categories and winners.

UCSB Arts and Lectures is bringing the best minds in contemporary culture together to talk about race and justice in America this year.

Huge voter turnout thanks to well-planned election with all mail-in ballots, drop-off centers, and polling places opened for three days.

Santa Barbara is home to both the mastermind and early adopters of new technology.

Schools of Thought 2020 Our Annual Education Guide Looks at Schooling in the Time of COVID-19 By: Leslie Dinaberg |

Plan safe, in-person, and virtual holiday fun using Santa Barbara’s most complete guide to all the happenings.

One Santa Barbara County–Born Japanese American’s story about life in an Arizona internment camp.

Many powerful pages have been plotted and produced during this pandemic year.

Patients nationwide are now opting for this Santa Barbara company’s plant-based drinks.

The camera captures the times we lived.

Here’s what we’re doing to stay, safe, and smiling for 2021.

Get caught up with a round-up of this issue’s coronavirus coverage.

Competence and compassion and telling the truth are the promises of the new administration.

The illustrator and surfer uses his art to address social inequalities and build better communities.

UC Santa Barbara is featuring the Little Rock Nine’s Minnijean Brown-Trickey and Patrisse Cullors’s Black Lives Matter memoir.

Read on for a bride and groom’s pandemic pivots, this year’s creative trends, a flashback to Kamala Harris’s Courthouse ceremony, and Santa Barbara vendor list.

Teaching virtually has not been working well for all elementary students.

Santa Barbara fishermen team with shellfish farmer to build new industry, help kelp forests.

Marian Regional Medical Center staff never seem to sleep.

Try these 12 burgers to celebrate the return of our annual eating extravaganza.

The “Independent” revives its annual ode to the creatures of our community.

‘No Time Like the Future’ is Michael J. Fox’s fourth best-selling book.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is confronting COVID with a full slate of films, tributes, and more.

The NAACP leader is using science facts to overcome inoculation fears.

We’d like to introduce eight eco-warriors from Santa Barbara County and beyond.

Find the perfect summer experience for your kids using Santa Barbara’s complete guide to fun — in person or virtually.

Every local high school grad can get a free education.

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama shares wisdom through UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Architects, antiquers, nursery pros, chefs, and others celebrate indoors and out.

The White Buffalo Land Trust is leading an ambitious regenerative agriculture project on a 1,000-acre property.

This Miami native and daughter of Cuban immigrants celebrates life’s wild and concrete forms.

Our annual ode to the great outdoors.

Four athletes who made sports history on the playing fields.

Here’s a glimpse of Santa Barbara’s job scene as it emerges from the pandemic.

The legendary shaper Renny Yater, artist John Comer, and others showcase history at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Listening to Popsicko, Music Academy of the West, and UCSB’s Amanda Gregory.

A roundup of Santa Barbara authors and the community’s favorite books.

Santa Barbara G-man Tom Parker fights for an innocent man’s release from death row.

Making trash is easy; dealing with it is not.

Here’s your complete guide to this year’s Fiesta, with profiles, listings, and more.

New facilities, new experience achieved through major renovation.

As performances return, what to know before you go; plus, Chelsea Handler interviewed.

Pedaling on with wheelie kids and world-saving moguls.

With a new book by Roger Durling and the return of film camp, SBIFF shows resiliency in the era of COVID.

Enjoy these 17 burritos for just $7 across town from September 23 to 29.

The 2021 season returns to live performance beginning on October 10.

An inside look into the lives and thoughts of the six men and women running for the job.

The Santa Barbara County resident is among the first to have his criminal record expunged under a new state law.

Here are the results of our annual reader survey.

The Dons’ young quarterback and senior captain build on a family legacy.

Goleta farmer Jay Ruskey is fighting to make the bean business better for all.

Maritime Museum exhibit celebrates the art of being a mermaid.

The famous band’s lead guitarist Chris Shiflett inducted into Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame; ceremony on TV this weekend.

The Independent’s annual nod to our incredible neighbors.

Make plans for your holiday season using Santa Barbara’s most complete guide to all seasonal happenings.

His photos are a love story to his hometown.

Inga Guzyte’s art of recycled skateboards takes off at Sullivan Goss Gallery.

The “Santa Barbara Independent” presents its annual year in photographic review.

The Turner Foundation Music and Imagination program uses jazz and blues to teach life.

The tides have turned against ExxonMobil, Cat Canyon, and offshore platforms.

Here are ways to get fit, stay well, and be mindful as the pandemic persists in its third calendar year.

Start planning your big day from catering to venues and everything in between in the 2022 Wedding Resource Guide.

The new major exhibit “Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources” tracks the artist and his influences.

SBIFF hosts more films and Oscar nominees than ever before.

These 14 restaurants are serving $7 burgers for seven days in our fifth-ever indulgence event.

Relief efforts ramp up, and a Russian-American talks about Putin’s war.

This multi-year project produces concerts to celebrate the Music Academy’s 75th anniversary.

Let the our complete guide to summer camp help you choose the ideal experience for your kids from over 150 camps.

The Chicago-born, SoCal-based artist gives Afro-Cuban orishas the Renaissance treatment in her art show at UCSB’s AD&A Museum.

From the Bowl to the beach, businesses keep it real on the Eastside’s main street.

Here’s an Earth Day update, five years after this 25,000-acre Gaviota Coast ranch was saved.

From their “Oprah” debut to signing-day ceremonies, the Goodmans reflect on their journey.

The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience combines restaurant week with the event-packed Taste of S.B. weekend from May 16-22.

Here’s our annual issue dedicated to ideas and design, both indoor and out, featuring Lotusland, sustainable gardening, electrified houses, and more.

The wave-riding champ Shaun Tomson and philosopher-poet Noah benShea penned a pandemic pick-me-up called “The Surfer and the Sage: A Guide to Survive and Ride Life’s Waves.”

Here’s our annual Blue & Green ode to outdoor adventure in Santa Barbara.

The joy of Black culture will shine at weekend festivities across the county.

See the magic underway at the Community Arts Workshop to prep for the June 25 parade.

What do Supreme Court rulings on abortion and guns mean for Santa Barbara?

SadBoy Loko speaks on his new label, album, and life after lockup.

Santa Barbara’s veteran party royalty Spencer the Gardener prepares for its annual Fiesta duties, with a film and album in the offing.

Find just the right activity from arts, sports, STEM, building community, collaboration, and more in Santa Barbara’s After-School Activities Guide.

Plan the perfect experience for this year’s Fiesta celebration using Santa Barbara’s complete guide to Old Spanish Days.

This late-blooming artist finds fruitful inspiration in “The Place of Hidden Things.”

