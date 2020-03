Boys’ and girls’ teams come up short in rare CIF Championship doubleheader.

The Central American country is teeming with life.

As WOPN celebrates 20 years at the Bacara this weekend, Brian Talley tells its creation story.

Film has a witty script and a production design that whisks audiences into the rolling hills of 19th-century England.

Joyce Dudley says the Hollywood producer’s guilty verdict is a reminder “that the rules have changed.”

Governor Gavin Newsom said as many as 8,400 people were being monitored in the state.

Michael Rosenfeld has listed the State Street building for $38.4 million.

Passengers and crew are screened for suspect travel and communicable diseases monitored, say Santa Barbara city and county.

Winners, losers, and runoffs for Santa Barbara County’s 1st and 3rd District, 37th Assembly District, State Senate, Congress, and Presidential Primary.

Williams triumphs over Capps, Hartmann wins outright, and Cole and Bennet head to a run-off.

