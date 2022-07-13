Shining the Light on Banned Books at Santa Barbara’s Book Den

Fighting the Culture Wars a Page at a Time

By Leslie Dinaberg | July 14, 2022

Summer Reading Main Page

As if we need another horrifying indication that something is rotten in the state of America, book challenges have reached a fever pitch in the past year. According to PEN America, there’s been an “alarming spike” in the numbers thanks to an escalating culture war that puts books addressing racism, sexuality and gender identity at risk in public schools and libraries.

To help expand rather than contract our worldviews (which is kind of the point of reading), the folks at the Book Den are recommending a list of banned books for summer reading. Some of their picks include classics such as 1984 by George Orwell; Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury; The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger; Brave New World by Aldous Huxley; the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling; The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood; Lord of the Flies by William Golding; The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton, and Green Eggs and Ham by Dr. Seuss.

See bookden.com

