Local McDonald’s Celebrates Inventor of the Egg McMuﬃn, Herb Peterson, with First Annual “Good Egg” Award, Recipient is KLITE Morning Show Host Catherine Remak

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Goleta, CA. Tuesday, March 17th at the Fairview Avenue McDonald’s, Catherine Remak will receive the first annual “Good Egg” award, recognizing her long-time work on and off air, helping non-profits, volunteering her time emceeing and creating a sense of community.

The award is named after the late Herb Peterson, who invented the popular Egg McMuffin, transforming the fast-food breakfast business. Herb’s son, David Peterson, who owns and operates the Farview and Camino Real Market Place McDonald’s says the award “is a reflection of my Dad who recognized extraordinary people by calling them ‘good eggs’.” He calls Remak the “Voice of Santa Barbara” and as someone who has used that voice for informing and entertaining the community for over three-decades. He also notes that Remak was an employee of McDonald’s in Santa Barbara at age 16.

The Event will begin at 9am Tuesday March 17th and is open to the pubic. The day corresponds with this year’s Herb Peterson Day, with Egg McMuffins offered for $2.00 all day. Proceeds will be donated Hearts Aligned, assisting low income families with critically ill children.

About Herb Peterson: Peterson began his advertising career with McDonald’s as a Vice President in Chicago. He coined McDonald’s first national ad slogan, “Where quality starts fresh every day!” He later became a franchise owner and operator of six McDonald’s restaurants in Santa Barbara County. He invented the Egg McMuffin in 1972.About Catherine Remak: With over three decades of experience in radio broadcast, Remak has one of the most recognizable voices in the community. She has been the Morning Show Host on KLITE 101.7 for 32 years. Remak has been the recipient Congressional recognition for Making a Difference in the Community Through Broadcast, and was named Santa Barbara’s “Woman of the Year” in 2020” by the Santa Barbara Foundation. She is also known as a “champion for non-profits”, collectively volunteering thousands hours as an emcee, host and auctioneer at countless events, helping to bring significant exposure and millions of dollars to local agencies.