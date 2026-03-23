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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management is recognizing March 22 through March 28, 2026, as Tsunami Preparedness Week, encouraging residents and visitors to take simple but critical steps to know how to stay safe along the coast.

With roughly 110 miles of shoreline, Santa Barbara County faces ongoing tsunami risk. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), tsunamis are a series of powerful ocean waves most often generated by underwater earthquakes, though volcanic activity and landslides can also trigger them. These events can impact not only beaches and harbors, but also low-lying inland areas.

“Tsunami Preparedness Week is an opportunity for our community to better understand the risks and be ready to act quickly,” said Stacy Silva, Associate Director for the County Office of Emergency Management. “Knowing what to do ahead of time can save lives.”

Residents and visitors are urged to take the following preparedness steps:

Learn whether your home, workplace, or favorite beach is located in a tsunami hazard zone.

Be alert to natural warning signs, such as strong shaking from an earthquake, sudden ocean retreat or surge, or a loud roaring noise from the water.

Plan ahead by identifying safe evacuation areas on higher ground or farther inland. Choose routes that can be traveled on foot.

Practice your evacuation route to reduce confusion during an emergency.

Sign up for ReadySBC Alerts to receive timely alerts from public safety agencies.

Tsunami alerts are issued at four levels to help guide public response. However, in some cases especially following a nearby earthquake there may be little time for official warnings. Immediate self-evacuation is critical if natural warning signs are observed.

Alert levels include:

Tsunami Watch: Conditions are being monitored; a tsunami could develop.

Conditions are being monitored; a tsunami could develop. Tsunami Advisory: Strong waves or currents are expected; stay out of the water and away from the shoreline.

Strong waves or currents are expected; stay out of the water and away from the shoreline. Tsunami Warning: A dangerous tsunami is expected or occurring; evacuations will be necessary.

A dangerous tsunami is expected or occurring; evacuations will be necessary. Information Statement: An earthquake occurred, but there is no threat or it was very far away and the threat has not been determined.

Following an alert or earthquake, people should move away from coastal areas and remain in safe locations until authorities confirm it is safe to return. Tsunami waves can continue for hours, and later waves may be larger than the first.

Tsunami Preparedness Week Event

Santa Barbara County Park Rangers will host an outreach event to help community members prepare. Join them at Goleta Beach from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Friday, March 27.

For more information on tsunami preparedness and to view local hazard maps, visit: https://www.readysbc.org/597/Tsunami.

REGISTER TO RECEIVE ReadySBC ALERTS: If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, register now at ReadySBC.org. Receive local emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.