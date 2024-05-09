Each year the Santa Barbara Independent hosts our annual Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll where readers nominate and vote for their favorite businesses in our community in over 200 categories. Learn more about the Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll here.
Why campaign?
The Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll is an opportunity to get your business in front of thousands of readers and community members. Many business who have won in the past did so, by campaigning and telling their customers and fans to nominate and vote for them. Send emails, post on social media, advertise on the ballot, and make sure everyone you know is voting for you starting on July 31st.
Why advertise on the ballot?
You’ll reach thousands of Independent readers who care about supporting local business. By placing your ad near a relevant category – you’re likely to encourage nominations and be associated as one of the ‘best’!
Nominations Open: June 6 – July 3
Final Voting Open: July 31 – August 28
Winners will be revealed in our annual Best of Santa Barbara® Issue in print and online on October 17th.
Advertise on the Nominations Ballot
We received over 50,000 nominations for last year’s ballot and remember our final voting ballot will only list the top nominees in each category. This is your opportunity to promote your place of business for the 2024 Best of Santa Barbara®.
There is a 20% discount for ad spots purchased for all 4 weeks.
To purchase an ad spot on the nomination ballot, contact your advertising representative or email advertising@independent.com.
Section Sponsor, $400 / week*
Appears at the bottom of the section page. Includes both desktop (728 x 90 | 970×250) and mobile (300 x 50 | 300×600) sizes. The Section Sponsor ad is sticky when scrolling and appears after every five categories Section Sponsor ads are limited to one per section**.
Includes:
- Desktop: 728×90 | 970×250
- Mobile: 300×50 | 300×600
- Link to website
*There is a 20% discount for ad spots purchased for all 4 weeks.
Sections: Sporting Life, Looking Good, Eating, Drinking, Out & About, Romance, Little Creatures, Housing, Living Well, Driving, and Media.
Category Ad, $275 / week*
This ad spot appears on a specific category within the nomination ballot. $50 per additional category. Rotates with other ads in that category every 7 seconds. On the desktop, the ad appears to the right of the nomination box. On mobile, the ad appears on top of the nomination box.
Includes:
- Desktop & Mobile: 300×250
- Link to website
*There is a 20% discount for ad spots purchased for all 4 weeks.
**Categories: See a complete list of categories below
Advertise in Print
Encourage our print readers to nominate your business in the Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll. To reserve* a print ad during the month of June, contact your advertising representative or email advertising@independent.com
Full Page, $1,500
1/2 Page, $980
1/4 Page, $540
*Reservation Deadline: Monday’s at noon for that Thursday’s publication
SPORTING LIFE
HEALTH CLUB
TENNIS CLUB
YOGA STUDIO
PILATES STUDIO
MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO
DANCE STUDIO
PLACE TO PLAY PICKLEBALL
FITNESS PROGRAM
CAMPGROUND
OUTDOOR GEAR STORE
SURF SHOP
SWIMWEAR STORE
BICYCLE SHOP
PLACE TO GET ATHLETIC GEAR
GOLF COURSE
HIKING TRAIL
LOOKING GOOD
BARBER SHOP
HAIR SALON
NAIL SALON
PLACE TO GET A SPRAY TAN
TATTOO SHOP
RESORT SPA
DAY SPA
MEDICAL SPA
PLACE TO GET A FACIAL
CLOTHING BOUTIQUE
THRIFT STORE
VINTAGE STORE
CONSIGNMENT STORE
DRY CLEANER
EYEWEAR SELECTION
SUNGLASSES SELECTION
SHOES
JEWELRY STORE
DRINKING
COFFEE HOUSE
TEA SELECTION
JUICERY
SMOOTHIE BAR
HAPPY HOUR
CIDER
BEER SELECTION ON TAP
S.B. COUNTY BREWERY
VALLEY TASTING ROOM
URBAN TASTING ROOM
S.B. WINE TOUR COMPANY
S.B. COUNTY WINERY
RESTAURANT WINE LIST
WINE BAR
WINE SHOP
MARTINI
MARGARITA
BLOODY MARY
PLACE FOR CRAFT COCKTAILS
MOCKTAIL
STIFFEST DRINKS
NEIGHBORHOOD BAR
DRIVING
NEW CAR DEALERSHIP
USED CAR DEALERSHIP
CAR WASH/DETAILING
QUICK OIL CHANGE
PLACE TO GET TIRES
CAR RENTAL
AUTO REPAIR
MEDIA
S.B. COLUMNIST
S.B. RADIO STATION
S.B.–BASED WEBSITE
S.B. INSTAGRAM FOLLOW
S.B. CELEBRITY
EATING
HEALTH FOOD/NUTRITION STORE
GOURMET GROCER
CORNER STORE
FRESH FISH MARKET
PRODUCE STAND/GREENGROCER
CSA
ICE CREAM SHOP
FROZEN YOGURT SHOP
CHOCOLATE COMPANY
BAKERY
PLACE TO BUY BREAD
DOUGHNUT SHOP
CUPCAKERY
BAGEL SHOP
GOLETA RESTAURANT
CARPINTERIA RESTAURANT
ISLA VISTA RESTAURANT
MONTECITO RESTAURANT
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY RESTAURANT
LOMPOC RESTAURANT
APPETIZERS/TAPAS
BREAKFAST
SUNDAY BRUNCH
LATE-NIGHT EATS
SALAD BAR
CHINESE RESTAURANT
FRENCH RESTAURANT
INDIAN RESTAURANT
ITALIAN RESTAURANT
MEXICAN RESTAURANT
SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
SUSHI RESTAURANT
THAI RESTAURANT
NOODLE BAR
MEDITERRANEAN FOOD
VEGETARIAN OPTIONS
VEGAN OPTIONS
GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONS
SANDWICH
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
BARBECUE
STEAK HOUSE
BURGER
VEGGIE BURGER
BURRITO
BREAKFAST BURRITO
TACOS
CHICKEN WINGS
CLAM CHOWDER
OYSTERS
PIZZA
SALSA
TAKEOUT
STELLAR SERVICE
SIDEWALK CAFÉ/PATIO
HOUSING
NURSERY
HOME FURNISHING
INTERIOR DESIGN COMPANY
REAL ESTATE COMPANY
REAL ESTATE TEAM
REAL ESTATE AGENT
MORTGAGE COMPANY
MORTGAGE AGENT
MOVING COMPANY
ARCHITECT
CONTRACTOR
ROOFING SERVICE
PLUMBER
PAINTING CONTRACTOR
ANTIQUE STORE
MATTRESS STORE
GARDENING/LANDSCAPING SERVICES
SOLAR POWER COMPANY
HANDYMAN SERVICE
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE
CARPET CLEANING
HARDWARE STORE
TILE SHOP
OUT & ABOUT
DANCE CLUB
PLACE TO HEAR LIVE MUSIC
GALLERY
MUSEUM
DANCE COMPANY
THEATER COMPANY
CLASSICAL ENSEMBLE
COLLEGE NIGHT
FUNK ZONE SPOT
RESTAURANT/BAR TO WATCH SPORTS
WHALE-WATCHING TOUR
S.B. TOUR COMPANY
BEACH
PLACE TO WATCH THE SUNSET
FAMILY FUN SPOT
MOVIE THEATER
ANNUAL EVENT
PLACE TO MAKE ART
MAKERS MARKET
ROMANCE
CATERER
FLORIST
PHOTOGRAPHER
STATIONERY STORE
WEDDING PLANNER
WEDDING VENUE
EVENT DJ
WEDDING CAKE SHOP
LIMO SERVICE
EVENT RENTALS
RESTAURANT WITH A VIEW
BED & BREAKFAST/INN
HOTEL
LITTLE CREATURES
TOY STORE
DAYCARE FACILITIES
KIDS’ SUMMER CAMP
AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM
TUTOR
CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE
PEDIATRICIAN
PET HOSPITAL/CLINIC
PET BOARDING
PET STORE
PET GROOMING
DOG TRAINER
PLACE TO ADOPT A PET
LIVING WELL
BOOKSTORE
COMPUTER REPAIR
MUSICAL INSTRUMENT STORE
GIFT SHOP
ART/CRAFT SUPPLY STORE
FRAME SHOP
BANK
LAW FIRM
PLACE TO WORK
RETIREMENT RESIDENCE
TRAVEL AGENCY
ACUPUNCTURIST
CHIROPRACTOR
PHYSICAL THERAPY
LICENSED THERAPIST
GENERAL PRACTITIONER
HERBALIST/HOLISTIC PRACTITIONER
CANNABIS DISPENSARY
DENTIST
ORTHODONTIST
LICENSED MASSAGE THERAPIST
OPTOMETRIST
