Each year the Santa Barbara Independent hosts our annual Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll where readers nominate and vote for their favorite businesses in our community in over 200 categories. Learn more about the Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll here.

Why campaign?

The Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll is an opportunity to get your business in front of thousands of readers and community members. Many business who have won in the past did so, by campaigning and telling their customers and fans to nominate and vote for them. Send emails, post on social media, advertise on the ballot, and make sure everyone you know is voting for you starting on July 31st.

Why advertise on the ballot?

You’ll reach thousands of Independent readers who care about supporting local business. By placing your ad near a relevant category – you’re likely to encourage nominations and be associated as one of the ‘best’!

Nominations Open: June 6 – July 3

Final Voting Open: July 31 – August 28



Winners will be revealed in our annual Best of Santa Barbara® Issue in print and online on October 17th.

Advertise on the Nominations Ballot

We received over 50,000 nominations for last year’s ballot and remember our final voting ballot will only list the top nominees in each category. This is your opportunity to promote your place of business for the 2024 Best of Santa Barbara®.

There is a 20% discount for ad spots purchased for all 4 weeks.

To purchase an ad spot on the nomination ballot, contact your advertising representative or email advertising@independent.com.

Section Sponsor, $400 / week* Appears at the bottom of the section page. Includes both desktop (728 x 90 | 970×250) and mobile (300 x 50 | 300×600) sizes. The Section Sponsor ad is sticky when scrolling and appears after every five categories Section Sponsor ads are limited to one per section**. Includes: Desktop: 728×90 | 970×250

Mobile: 300×50 | 300×600

Link to website *There is a 20% discount for ad spots purchased for all 4 weeks. Sections: Sporting Life, Looking Good, Eating, Drinking, Out & About, Romance, Little Creatures, Housing, Living Well, Driving, and Media.

Category Ad, $275 / week* This ad spot appears on a specific category within the nomination ballot. $50 per additional category. Rotates with other ads in that category every 7 seconds. On the desktop, the ad appears to the right of the nomination box. On mobile, the ad appears on top of the nomination box. Includes: Desktop & Mobile: 300×250

Link to website *There is a 20% discount for ad spots purchased for all 4 weeks. **Categories: See a complete list of categories below

Advertise in Print

Encourage our print readers to nominate your business in the Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll. To reserve* a print ad during the month of June, contact your advertising representative or email advertising@independent.com

Full Page, $1,500

1/2 Page, $980

1/4 Page, $540

*Reservation Deadline: Monday’s at noon for that Thursday’s publication