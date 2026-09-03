Congratulations on being a Winner, Runner-Up, and/or Finalist in the 2026 Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll! We received more than 377,000 votes by more than 12,000 users. We hope you’ll celebrate your win in our annual Best of Santa Barbara® issue publishing on October 22, 2026, and we invite you to celebrate that night at our annual Best Fest, taking place at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (see details below).

Please Remember: We ask you keep this good news confidential until the issue publishes on October 22, 2026.

Best of Santa Barbara® Issue

Publishes Thursday, October 22

Winners, Runners-Up and Finalists are invited to celebrate their

victory and thank their friends and fans in the annual

Best of Santa Barbara® keepsake print edition.

Print + Party Packages Deadline: Thursday, October 15, at 1 p.m. Contact your advertising representative today or email advertising@independent.com.

Sponsorships require ad purchase in the Best of Santa Barbara® edition.

Best Fest will be at the beautiful Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Thursday, October 22, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

We hope you’ll join us as a sponsor at Best Fest, where you are invited to mingle with other winners, finalists, runners-up, and ticket holders including business owners, decision makers and the general public. Tickets are required and only available through sponsorship or individual purchase. Our Print + Party Packages are the best way to highlight your win in the Best of Santa Barbara® issue and celebrate your win in style at Best Fest!

As a Print + Party Sponsor you’ll receive: 2 Guaranteed Tickets to Best Fest + Access to a Discounted Ticket Link

Winner Name Badge with Your Business’s Name

Your Plaque on Display at Best Fest

Custom Window Cling to Show off Your Win

Name listed on Sponsor Board

Name included in Best Fest slideshow

Name included in the Independent’s ‘Thank You’ ad

Name included in ‘Thank You’ email to all attendees

Recognition during Best Fest announcements

Full Throttle: $1,799 Full-Page Color Ad (Make it Glossy for +$400)

All listed benefits above

and More! Pedal to the Metal: $1,189 Half-Page Color Ad

All listed benefits above

and More! Start Your Engines: $749 Quarter-Page Color Ad

All listed benefits above

and More!

Sponsorships require ad purchase in the Best of Santa Barbara® edition.

Exclusive Sponsorship Deadlines Vary. Contact your advertising representative today or email advertising@independent.com.

Being an Exclusive Sponsor of Best Fest is the best way to make a lasting impression on our event attendees.

Your business will be prominently featured on Best Fest collateral that all 600 attendees receive.

All Exclusive Sponsors will receive:

Winner Name Badge with Your Business’s Name

Your Plaque on Display at Best Fest

Custom Window Cling to Show off Your Win

Logo with prominent feature included on Sponsor Board

Logo included in Best Fest slideshow + chance to add a custom message to your slide

Logo included in the Independent’s ‘Thank You’ ad

Name with prominent feature included in ‘Thank You’ email to all attendees

Recognition during Best Fest announcements



See the lists below for specific sponsor benefits.

$3,000 Logo on all photos for event attendees

Can have representation at photo booth, if desired

6 guaranteed tickets to Best Fest + access to discounted ticket link $3,000 Logo on all 600 glasses for event attendees

Can display branded tablecloth (10 ft.) at pick-up table, if desired

6 guaranteed tickets to Best Fest + access to discounted ticket link $1,500 Logo on 400 customized, live-printed tote bags for event attendees (see examples from Backyard Brunch)

Can have representation next to live printing with collateral, if desired

4 guaranteed tickets to Best Fest + access to discounted ticket link

$2,000 Logo on all 600 customized Best Fest rechargeable fans

4 guaranteed tickets to Best Fest + access to discounted ticket link $1,500 Logo on all napkins for the event

4 guaranteed tickets to Best Fest + access to discounted ticket link $1,500 Logo on all 600 customized lanyards for event attendees

4 guaranteed tickets to Best Fest + access to discounted ticket link

Food Beer & Wine Cocktails Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Donate sips or bites for 600 people

Provide environmentally friendly cups/plates/bowls/specialty glasses plus any other needs (ice buckets, utensils, etc.; napkins and tasting glasses will be provided at the event)

Opportunity to display signage at space (can not hang banners)

Your Plaque on Display at your table during Best Fest

Custom Window Cling to Show off Your Win

4 guaranteed tickets to the event (Includes staff working the event) + Access to a Discounted Ticket Link

A 1/5 page ad to use between Nov 2026 – April 2027 (not applicable for promoting Best of Santa Barbara®)

Name included in Best Fest slideshow

Name included in Thank You email to event attendees

Name included in the Independent’s ‘Thank You’ ad

Recognition during Best Fest announcements

*Sponsorships require ad purchase in the Best of Santa Barbara® edition.

Bring your own interactive entertainment to Best Fest!

$500

Show event attendees why you’re at the top of the podium with an engaging, interactive booth at Best Fest. Draw in the crowd with an entertaining tabling element — from everything to prize wheels and raffles, creating live art pieces, or interactive games, you can get in front attendees and show off your business’s offerings and talents!*

Opportunity to display signage at event (can not hang banners)

Your Plaque on Display at Best Fest

Custom Window Cling to Show off Your Win

2 Guaranteed Tickets to Best Fest (Includes staff working the event) + Access to a Discounted Ticket Link

Name included in Best Fest slideshow

Name included in Thank You email to event attendees

Name included in the Independent’s ‘Thank You’ ad

Recognition during Best Fest announcements

*Entertainment is not limited to the list above and is subject to approval by organizers. Entertainment sponsors can not provide any food or drink as part of their interactive elements.

Have an engaging way to sponsor Best Fest not listed above? Reach out to richelle@independent.com

Print-Only Options

Glossy Full-Page Color Ad >> $2,000 (Limited Quantities Available)

Full-Page Color Ad >> $1,599

Half-Page Color Ad >> $989

Quarter-Page Color Ad >> $549

Advertising and Party Packages Deadline: Thursday, October 15, at 1 p.m.