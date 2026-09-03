Congratulations on being a Winner, Runner-Up, and/or Finalist in the 2026 Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll! We received more than 377,000 votes by more than 12,000 users. We hope you’ll celebrate your win in our annual Best of Santa Barbara® issue publishing on October 22, 2026, and we invite you to celebrate that night at our annual Best Fest, taking place at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (see details below).
Please Remember: We ask you keep this good news confidential until the issue publishes on October 22, 2026.
Best of Santa Barbara® Issue
Publishes Thursday, October 22
Winners, Runners-Up and Finalists are invited to celebrate their
victory and thank their friends and fans in the annual
Best of Santa Barbara® keepsake print edition.
Print + Party Sponsor Packages
Print + Party Packages Deadline: Thursday, October 15, at 1 p.m. Contact your advertising representative today or email advertising@independent.com.
Sponsorships require ad purchase in the Best of Santa Barbara® edition.
Best Fest will be at the beautiful Santa Barbara Historical Museum
Thursday, October 22, 5:30 – 9 p.m.
We hope you’ll join us as a sponsor at Best Fest, where you are invited to mingle with other winners, finalists, runners-up, and ticket holders including business owners, decision makers and the general public. Tickets are required and only available through sponsorship or individual purchase. Our Print + Party Packages are the best way to highlight your win in the Best of Santa Barbara® issue and celebrate your win in style at Best Fest!
As a Print + Party Sponsor you’ll receive:
- 2 Guaranteed Tickets to Best Fest + Access to a Discounted Ticket Link
- Winner Name Badge with Your Business’s Name
- Your Plaque on Display at Best Fest
- Custom Window Cling to Show off Your Win
- Name listed on Sponsor Board
- Name included in Best Fest slideshow
- Name included in the Independent’s ‘Thank You’ ad
- Name included in ‘Thank You’ email to all attendees
- Recognition during Best Fest announcements
Full Throttle: $1,799
- Full-Page Color Ad (Make it Glossy for +$400)
- All listed benefits above
- and More!
Pedal to the Metal: $1,189
- Half-Page Color Ad
- All listed benefits above
- and More!
Start Your Engines: $749
- Quarter-Page Color Ad
- All listed benefits above
- and More!
*Print-Only Options Available
Exclusive Sponsorships
Sponsorships require ad purchase in the Best of Santa Barbara® edition.
Exclusive Sponsorship Deadlines Vary. Contact your advertising representative today or email advertising@independent.com.
Being an Exclusive Sponsor of Best Fest is the best way to make a lasting impression on our event attendees.
Your business will be prominently featured on Best Fest collateral that all 600 attendees receive.
All Exclusive Sponsors will receive:
- Winner Name Badge with Your Business’s Name
- Your Plaque on Display at Best Fest
- Custom Window Cling to Show off Your Win
- Logo with prominent feature included on Sponsor Board
- Logo included in Best Fest slideshow + chance to add a custom message to your slide
- Logo included in the Independent’s ‘Thank You’ ad
- Name with prominent feature included in ‘Thank You’ email to all attendees
- Recognition during Best Fest announcements
See the lists below for specific sponsor benefits.
$3,000
- Logo on all photos for event attendees
- Can have representation at photo booth, if desired
- 6 guaranteed tickets to Best Fest + access to discounted ticket link
$3,000
- Logo on all 600 glasses for event attendees
- Can display branded tablecloth (10 ft.) at pick-up table, if desired
- 6 guaranteed tickets to Best Fest + access to discounted ticket link
$1,500
- Logo on 400 customized, live-printed tote bags for event attendees (see examples from Backyard Brunch)
- Can have representation next to live printing with collateral, if desired
- 4 guaranteed tickets to Best Fest + access to discounted ticket link
$2,000
- Logo on all 600 customized Best Fest rechargeable fans
- 4 guaranteed tickets to Best Fest + access to discounted ticket link
$1,500
- Logo on all napkins for the event
- 4 guaranteed tickets to Best Fest + access to discounted ticket link
$1,500
- Logo on all 600 customized lanyards for event attendees
- 4 guaranteed tickets to Best Fest + access to discounted ticket link
Food
Beer & Wine
Cocktails
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
- Donate sips or bites for 600 people
- Provide environmentally friendly cups/plates/bowls/specialty glasses plus any other needs (ice buckets, utensils, etc.; napkins and tasting glasses will be provided at the event)
- Opportunity to display signage at space (can not hang banners)
- Your Plaque on Display at your table during Best Fest
- Custom Window Cling to Show off Your Win
- 4 guaranteed tickets to the event (Includes staff working the event) + Access to a Discounted Ticket Link
- A 1/5 page ad to use between Nov 2026 – April 2027 (not applicable for promoting Best of Santa Barbara®)
- Name included in Best Fest slideshow
- Name included in Thank You email to event attendees
- Name included in the Independent’s ‘Thank You’ ad
- Recognition during Best Fest announcements
*Sponsorships require ad purchase in the Best of Santa Barbara® edition.
Bring your own interactive entertainment to Best Fest!
$500
Show event attendees why you’re at the top of the podium with an engaging, interactive booth at Best Fest. Draw in the crowd with an entertaining tabling element — from everything to prize wheels and raffles, creating live art pieces, or interactive games, you can get in front attendees and show off your business’s offerings and talents!*
- Opportunity to display signage at event (can not hang banners)
- Your Plaque on Display at Best Fest
- Custom Window Cling to Show off Your Win
- 2 Guaranteed Tickets to Best Fest (Includes staff working the event) + Access to a Discounted Ticket Link
- Name included in Best Fest slideshow
- Name included in Thank You email to event attendees
- Name included in the Independent’s ‘Thank You’ ad
- Recognition during Best Fest announcements
*Entertainment is not limited to the list above and is subject to approval by organizers. Entertainment sponsors can not provide any food or drink as part of their interactive elements.
Additional Sponsorships
Have an engaging way to sponsor Best Fest not listed above? Reach out to richelle@independent.com
Print-Only Options
- Glossy Full-Page Color Ad >> $2,000 (Limited Quantities Available)
- Full-Page Color Ad >> $1,599
- Half-Page Color Ad >> $989
- Quarter-Page Color Ad >> $549
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