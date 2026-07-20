Brave New Work is a week long public exhibition of immersive contemporary art installations paired with a symposium convening international leaders in art and technology.​ This is a chance to connect with and get your branding in front of affluent cultural consumers like researchers, founders, executives, artists, architects, academics, investors, philanthropists, creative leaders, and university students.

Anchored this year in UC Santa Barbara’s recently acquired 410 State Street building​, this symposium will have thrilling public art projects projected onto the 410 building façade as well as a 4-story projection on the south side of the Granada Theatre. The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony will perform in Hahn Hall with artist-musicians Beatie Wolf, Brian Eno, and Money Mark (Beastie Boys)​​, and the symposium will include guided tours of UCSB’s Media Arts and Technology “Translab” and a performance in the Allosphere​.

Brave New Work aims to engage the community’s youth in harnessing the future through art-driven collaborations with tech, foster a thriving, cosmopolitan economy that lifts all residents, and position Santa Barbara as a world-recognized cultural and technology center.

Brave New Work

October 1. 6. 7. 8. 2026

Explore New and Emerging Technologies in the Hands of Artists

Environmental Edition



Exclusive Sponsorship Deadlines Vary. Contact your advertising representative today or email advertising@independent.com.

Being an Exclusive Sponsor of Brave New Work is your chance to engage a highly targeted, attentive audience through opportunities for on-site activations​, product demos​, social platform engagements​, and more​. Brave New Work attendees are highly educated, culturally engaged professionals and decision-makers at the intersection of art, technology, science, design, and environmental innovation., as well as wealthy individuals interested in the arts, new technologies, culinary experiences, and travel experience​.

All Exclusive Sponsors will receive:

Logo inclusion on all marketing material including: Ticketing print and web ads Social media On bravenewworksb.org The physical event program Projection Screens for Panels On the 410 State Street Façade​ Signage in: Reception Area, ​Lounge, and Café Areas​

And more!



See the lists below for specific sponsor benefits.

Event Naming Exclusivity

“Presented By” Accreditation- (Dominant logo wherever a Brave New Work 2.0 logo appears)

Opportunity for a 10 sec video branding reel on Four Story art projection on the southern façade of the Granada Theater

Speaker stage naming rights

Projected logo in immersive art installation loop

Spokesperson “Welcoming and “Closing Remarks”

Moderator mentions before and after each panel

4 VIP All Access Passes Category Exclusivity

“Sponsored By” Accreditation- Prominent logo placements

Logo inclusion on art projection loop on the southern façade of the Granada Theater

Prominent logo inclusion on speaker panel screens

Prominent logo presence in the Independent’s marketing material and print ads

Prominent logo in immersive art installation loop

2 VIP All Access Passes “Supported By” Accreditation- logo placements in ONE activation area: 410 State St UC Santa Barbara (MAT TransLab , and Allosphere tour/ performance reception area) Music Academy of the West (Hahn Hall Patio Reception Area)

Logo Presence on Guest Lanyards

Logo Inclusion on speaker panel screens

2 Gen Admin Tickets

Have an engaging way to sponsor Brave New Work not listed above? Reach out to richelle@independent.com