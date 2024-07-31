It’s back again! Burrito Week will be here from September 19 – 25 and you can join us in bringing 7 days of $8 burritos across Santa Barbara County!

All restaurants qualify to participate in Burrito Week! Each restaurant and chef will come up with their own unique flair on their burrito. We want to encourage people to try new restaurants and embrace their hometown culinary scene!

Levels of Participation:

$650 + $25 gift card Participation + 1/5 page ad in the Burrito Week Issue

$500 + $25 gift card Participation + Big Business Card (BBC) in the Burrito Week Issue

$275 + $25 gift card Participation

A social media marketing package to promote Burrito Week

A listing in the Burrito Week Issue that includes your logo, location, and a description* of your $8 burrito

Digital Burrito Week listing on independent.com linking to your website

Inclusion in Burrito Week email blast

To see Burrito Week promoted on independent.com and in our paper leading up to and during Burrito Week

An increase of people ordering takeout from your restaurant

To build branding and awareness for your restaurant

To develop new customers

Include an $8 Burrito on your menu from September 19 – September 25

You must commit to having the $8 burrito on your menu all week

Promote your participation on your social media and website

Prepare 1 free Burrito Week burrito a few weeks early for a Santa Barbara Independent writer to photograph and taste

Be available for a quick interview *description written by a Santa Barbara Independent writer

Contact your representative or advertising@independent.com