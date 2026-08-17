It’s back again! Burrito Week will be here from September 24 – 30 and you can join us in bringing 7 days of $9 burritos across Santa Barbara County!

All restaurants qualify to participate in Burrito Week! Each restaurant and chef will come up with their own unique flair on their burrito. We want to encourage people to try new restaurants and embrace their hometown culinary scene!

Levels of Participation:

$675 + $25 gift card Participation + 1/5 page ad in the Burrito Week Issue

$525 + $25 gift card Participation + Big Business Card (BBC) in the Burrito Week Issue

$300 + $25 gift card Participation

*Limited to 35 restaurants max. First come, first served.

A social media marketing package to promote Burrito Week

A listing in the Burrito Week Issue that includes your logo, location, and a description* of your $9 burrito

Digital Burrito Week listing on independent.com linking to your website

Inclusion in Burrito Week email blast

To see Burrito Week promoted on independent.com and in our paper leading up to and during Burrito Week

An increase of people ordering from your restaurant

To build branding and awareness for your restaurant

To develop new customers

Include a $9 Burrito on your menu from September 24 – September 30

You must commit to having the $9 burrito on your menu all week

Promote your participation on your social media and website

Prepare 1 free Burrito Week burrito a few weeks early for a Santa Barbara Independent writer to photograph and taste

Be available for a quick interview *description written by a Santa Barbara Independent writer

Testimonials:

Our readers give Burrito Week a 4.6/5 stars, and 100% are looking forward to Burrito Week this year! And 76% of our readers were able to try new-to-them restaurants last year.

“Loved it, excellent exposure for my business. Burrito Week increased my sales by 30%. Looking forward to next year!”

“We always participate in The Independent’s “weeks” because it allows us to integrate more into the community and really get to know our Santa Barbara locals. We cannot wait for what comes next in The Independent’s vat of ideas.”

Contact your representative or email advertising@independent.com