It’s back again! Burrito Week will be here from September 24 – 30 and you can join us in bringing 7 days of $9 burritos across Santa Barbara County!
All restaurants qualify to participate in Burrito Week! Each restaurant and chef will come up with their own unique flair on their burrito. We want to encourage people to try new restaurants and embrace their hometown culinary scene!
Levels of Participation:
$675 + $25 gift card
- Participation + 1/5 page ad in the Burrito Week Issue
$525 + $25 gift card
- Participation + Big Business Card (BBC) in the Burrito Week Issue
$300 + $25 gift card
- Participation
*Limited to 35 restaurants max. First come, first served.
- A social media marketing package to promote Burrito Week
- A listing in the Burrito Week Issue that includes your logo, location, and a description* of your $9 burrito
- Digital Burrito Week listing on independent.com linking to your website
- Inclusion in Burrito Week email blast
- To see Burrito Week promoted on independent.com and in our paper leading up to and during Burrito Week
- An increase of people ordering from your restaurant
- To build branding and awareness for your restaurant
- To develop new customers
- Include a $9 Burrito on your menu from September 24 – September 30
- You must commit to having the $9 burrito on your menu all week
- Promote your participation on your social media and website
- Prepare 1 free Burrito Week burrito a few weeks early for a Santa Barbara Independent writer to photograph and taste
- Be available for a quick interview
*description written by a Santa Barbara Independent writer
Testimonials:
Our readers give Burrito Week a 4.6/5 stars, and 100% are looking forward to Burrito Week this year! And 76% of our readers were able to try new-to-them restaurants last year.
“Loved it, excellent exposure for my business. Burrito Week increased my sales by 30%. Looking forward to next year!”
“We always participate in The Independent’s “weeks” because it allows us to integrate more into the community and really get to know our Santa Barbara locals. We cannot wait for what comes next in The Independent’s vat of ideas.”
Contact your representative or email advertising@independent.com
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