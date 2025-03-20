Up to 3 Available

Join our first ever Cheese the Day! Event on May 7 and May 14 at the Kimpton Canary Hotel Rooftop from 6 – 8 p.m. (with early access beginning at 5:30). Engage with Santa Barbara’s fine wine and culinary enthusiasts as they learn how to pair wine and cheese from the County’s top winemakers, chefs, and cheese experts.

