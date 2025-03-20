Join our first ever Cheese the Day! Event on May 7 and May 14 at the Kimpton Canary Hotel Rooftop from 6 – 8 p.m. (with early access beginning at 5:30). Engage with Santa Barbara’s fine wine and culinary enthusiasts as they learn how to pair wine and cheese from the County’s top winemakers, chefs, and cheese experts.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Deadline to Participate: Wednesday, April 23 at noon

Magnum – $6,000

Exclusive Title Sponsor

  • MC Shoutout at the beginning of both Kick off and Closing Events
  • 2 VIP Tickets to each event (4 total)
  • Prominent Logo placement on the welcome board
  • Prominent Logo placement in event ads leading up to the event
  • Prominent Logo placement on our website
  • Prominent Logo placement on thank you ad

Sommelier – $1,500

Up to 3 Available

  • Category Exclusivity
  • 2 GA Tickets to each event (4 total)
  • Prominent Logo placement on the welcome board
  • Prominent Logo placement in event ads leading up to the event
  • Prominent Logo placement on our website
  • Prominent Logo placement on thank you ad

Connoisseur – $750

Opening Wine Pour

  • 2 GA Tickets to each event (4 total)
  • Prominent Logo placement in event ads leading up to the event
  • Prominent Logo placement on our website
  • Prominent Logo placement on thank you ad

Contact Your Advertising Representative Today or Email

advertising@independent.com

