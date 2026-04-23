Join our Cheese the Day! Event on May 11 at the Kimpton Canary Hotel Rooftop from 6 – 8 p.m. (with early VIP access beginning at 5:30). Engage with Santa Barbara’s fine wine and culinary enthusiasts as they learn how to pair wine and cheese from the County’s top winemakers, chefs, and cheese experts.
Sponsorship Opportunity
Deadline to Participate: Thursday, April 30 at noon
Exclusive Event Sponsor – $3,000
- 2 VIP Tickets
- 2 GA Tickets
- Logo on 1000 napkins at the event
- Logo included on promotional material before and after the event
- Opportunity to introduce the MC and/or 1 minute of sponsor time
- Logo on all event signage
- 1/5 page ad for use before Dec 31, 2026 (not valid for Best of Santa Barbara® nominations or voting promotions)
Contact Your Advertising Representative Today or Email
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