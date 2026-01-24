The Santa Barbara Independent has brewed up something special for Santa Barbara County — Coffee Week! Join us for 10 days of irresistible $5 and $10 coffee-inspired deals that you create and be part of a community-wide event that people will be talking about (and sipping through) all week long.

From classic lattes to espresso martinis, coffee cake, and creative caffeinated concoctions, you can showcase your most buzz-worthy offerings and tap into our county-wide celebration of all things coffee. Choose a $5 deal, a $10 deal, or both — Coffee Week is designed to fit your menu and is an easy way to drive new foot traffic, re-engage regulars, and connect with Santa Barbara’s passionate coffee lovers.

COFFEE WEEK: March 19 TO March 28, 2026

10 DAYS OF $5 AND $10 COFFEE DEALS

PARTICIPATION DEADLINE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT NOON

The French Press: $675 + $25 gift card Participation + 1/5 page ad in the Burger Week issue

The Pour Over: $525 + $25 gift card Participation + Big Business Card (BBC) in the Burger Week issue

The Drip: $300 + $25 gift card Participation

As a Participant:

You’ll Receive:

A flyer and social media marketing package to promote your participation in Coffee Week

A listing in the Coffee Week issue that includes your logo, location, and a description* of your $5 and/or $10 coffee deal

Digital Coffee Week listing on independent.com linking to your website

Inclusion in Coffee Week feature in Extra! newsletter

You Should Expect:

To see Coffee Week promoted on independent.com and in our paper leading up to and during Coffee Week

An increase of people coming into your restaurant

To build branding and awareness for your restaurant

To develop new customers

You Agree To:

Include a $5 and/or $10 coffee deal on your menu from March 19 – March 28 (this can be a craft latte, coffee cake, coffee cocktail [like an espresso martini], etc.)

You must commit to having the $5 and/or $10 deal on your menu all week

Promote your participation on your social media and at your restaurant

Prepare 1 free Coffee Week offering a few weeks early for a Santa Barbara Independent writer to photograph and taste

Be available for a quick interview

*Description written by a Santa Barbara Independent writer

You can join us at the accumulation of Coffee Week: The Coffee Culture Fest.

Coffee Week participants will receive a $50 credit towards Coffee Week when they sign up as a vendor at the Coffee Culture Fest.

Coffee Culture Fest is a new, inclusive event celebrating where caffeine meets culture. Scheduled for Saturday, March 28th 2026 at the Marjorie Luke Theater (and adjacent Santa Barbara Junior High Campus) this experience will spotlight local roasters, businesses, artists, and performers through an immersive family-friendly daytime festival that will be the capstone of a county-wide Coffee Week promotion with the Santa Barbara Independent.

Sign up as a vendor and find more info at coffeeculturefest.com