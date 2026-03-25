PUBLISHES: THURSDAY, APRIL 23

Santa Barbara’s Earth Day Festival in Alameda Park attracts over 35,000 visitors and 250+ exhibitors each year. Advertise to highlight your offerings and show your support for Earth Day. The guide is inserted inside The Independent and distributed at the Earth Day Festival.

ADVERTISING DEADLINE: FRIDAY, APRIL 10 AT NOON

AD SIZES & PRICES:

FULL: $1,599

1/2 PAGE: $989

1/4 PAGE: $549

1/8 PAGE: $389

Contact Your Advertising Representative Today!
advertising@independent.com

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