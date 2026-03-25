Santa Barbara’s Earth Day Festival in Alameda Park attracts over 35,000 visitors and 250+ exhibitors each year. Advertise to highlight your offerings and show your support for Earth Day. The guide is inserted inside The Independent and distributed at the Earth Day Festival.

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