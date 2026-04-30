Sponsor Our First Fido & Fluffy’s Photo Contest!

Be the exclusive sponsor of our interactive pet photo contest. This year, for the first time, we’re including our feline friends in the contest too! This annual showcase is a reader favorite, with hundreds of people posting and voting for their furry favorites.

Sponsorship Deadline: Wednesday, May 6, at noon

First come, first served.

Benefits Include:

Logo inclusion on all contest promotional elements, including: Print Ads (2 weeks) Web Ads (2 weeks) Extra! Newsletter (2 weeks)

Email Opt-in checkbox on the registration page

Email addresses from readers who opt-in

Instagram follow button on the registration page

Opportunity to ask 3 survey questions to entrants

Results from 3 survey questions

Opportunity to offer a thank you coupon to entrants

Pricing: $2000

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