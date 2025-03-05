Target those planning to upgrade their homes or gardens in both big and small ways through programmatic advertising. Reach people where they are on mobile, desktop, and in apps. DIGITAL ADVERTISING PRICES: 35,000 impressions = $455 monthly 50,000 impressions = $650 monthly 80,000 impressions = $1040 monthly *MINIMUM 3-MONTH COMMITMENT

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.