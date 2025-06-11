What is Indy Hops?

Indy Hops is a beer crawl hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent where we encourage our readers to visit participating Santa Barbara County breweries.

Why:

Indy Hops is your chance to connect with our beer-loving readers. Increase foot traffic into your business, drive your business’s online marketing, and get brand exposure online and in the pages of the Santa Barbara Independent.

How it Works:

From July 10 – 21, readers will be encouraged to visit all participating breweries, order a pint, and enjoy! Indy Hops Passports will be distributed in the July 10 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent and in participating breweries. Readers will be encouraged to make their way to each brewery and will earn a stamp when ordering a pint.

To keep interest and engagement high throughout the promotion, there will be bonus tasks. For example: Visit a participating brewery that you have never been to.

On July 21, the Santa Barbara Independent will host a Passport Drop Party at a local brewery where participants will be encouraged to drop off their completed passport. All Completed passports will be entered in a drawing to win gift cards from the participating breweries alongside some custom Indy Hops merch.

Deadline for Brewery Participation:

Monday, June 30 at 12 pm

Levels of Participation:

[SOLD] *Keg: $1,100 + $25 gift card – Passport Drop Party location, recognition on all Passport Drop Party promotional materials, 1/5 page color ad in the July 10 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent + participation in Indy Hops. *exclusive opportunity Growler: $625 + $25 gift card – includes 1/5 page color ad in the July 10 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent + participation in Indy Hops Pint: $275 + $25 gift card – includes participation in Indy Hops

As a Participant:

You’ll Receive:

A social media marketing package to promote Indy Hops

Inclusion in the Indy Hops Passport

Recognition on the Indy Hops event page on independent.com

You Should Expect:

To see Indy Hops promoted on independent.com and in the Santa Barbara Independent leading up to and during Indy Hops

To see an increase in customers during peak summer weekends

To build branding and awareness for your brewery

To develop new customers

Contact Your Advertising Representative Today

advertising@independent.com