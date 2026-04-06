Highlight your Mother’s Day offerings in our dedicated email going out Sunday, May 3 and online at independent.com
PARTICIPATION DEADLINE: FRIDAY, APRIL 24
COST: $300
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
- Inclusion in our special Mother’s Day email going out to 21,000+ readers on Sunday, May 3
- Your listing will include:
- Business Name
- 100 word description
- Photo
- Button that goes to a link of your choice (website, reservation page, etc.)
- Your listing will also be included on a Mother’s Day landing page on independent.com
- This landing page will be promoted in print, online, and in our weekly Extra! newsletter between April 30 and May 7
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