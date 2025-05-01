Don’t miss our upcoming Pets & Animals issue!

Our annual issue focused on furry friends is back again to kick off the summer. Get your brand and advertising message in front of our audience of engaged consumers who love their pets!

Publishes: Thursday, June 5

Advertising Deadline: Monday, June 2, at noon

Ad Sizes & Prices:

Full Page: $1599

1/2 Page: $989

1/4 Page: $549

All pricing includes color.

Contact Your Advertising Representative Today or email advertising@independent.com

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.