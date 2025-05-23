Get ready to sink your teeth into a fresh opportunity! The Santa Barbara Independent is thrilled to launch our highly anticipated Sandwich Week — a brand-new, reader-requested promotion celebrating the culinary creativity between two slices of bread. Sandwich Week offers your restaurant a platform to show case signature sandwiches, attract new diners, and be part of a buzzworthy food celebration with our readers who are already hungry for this new week.
Now is the perfect time to spotlight your restaurant and drive foot traffic and engagement like never before.
Join us in the inaugural Sandwich Week from June 26 – July 2, a delicious new tradition for summer in Santa Barbara!
SANDWICH WEEK: JUNE 26 TO JULY 2, 2025
7 DAYS OF $9 SANDWICHES
PARTICIPATION DEADLINE: THURSDAY, JUNE 12, AT NOON
The Hero:
$650 + $25 gift card
- Participation + 1/5 page ad in the Sandwich Week issue
The Gobbler:
$500 + $25 gift card
- Participation + Big Business Card (BBC) in the Sandwich Week issue
The Club:
$275 + $25 gift card
- Participation
Contact Your Advertising Representative Today!
As a Participant:
You’ll Receive:
- A flyer and social media marketing package to promote your participation in Sandwich Week
- A listing in the Sandwich Week issue that includes your logo, location, and a description* of your $9 sandwich
- Digital Sandwich Week listing on independent.com linking to your website
- Inclusion in Sandwich Week feature in Extra! newsletter
You Should Expect:
- To see Sandwich Week promoted on independent.com and in our paper leading up to and during Sandwich Week
- An increase of people coming into your restaurant
- To build branding and awareness for your restaurant
- To develop new customers
You Agree To:
- Include a $9 sandwich on your menu from June 26 – July 2 (this sandwich can be meat, fish, or veggie, etc.)
- You must commit to having the $9 sandwich on your menu all week
- Promote your participation on your social media and at your restaurant
- Prepare 1 free Sandwich Week sandwich a few weeks early for a Santa Barbara Independent writer to photograph and taste
- Be available for a quick interview
*Description written by a Santa Barbara Independent writer
