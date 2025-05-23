Get ready to sink your teeth into a fresh opportunity! The Santa Barbara Independent is thrilled to launch our highly anticipated Sandwich Week — a brand-new, reader-requested promotion celebrating the culinary creativity between two slices of bread. Sandwich Week offers your restaurant a platform to show case signature sandwiches, attract new diners, and be part of a buzzworthy food celebration with our readers who are already hungry for this new week.

Now is the perfect time to spotlight your restaurant and drive foot traffic and engagement like never before.

Join us in the inaugural Sandwich Week from June 26 – July 2, a delicious new tradition for summer in Santa Barbara!

SANDWICH WEEK: JUNE 26 TO JULY 2, 2025

7 DAYS OF $9 SANDWICHES

PARTICIPATION DEADLINE: THURSDAY, JUNE 12, AT NOON

The Hero: $650 + $25 gift card Participation + 1/5 page ad in the Sandwich Week issue The Gobbler: $500 + $25 gift card Participation + Big Business Card (BBC) in the Sandwich Week issue The Club: $275 + $25 gift card Participation Contact Your Advertising Representative Today! advertising@independent.com

As a Participant:

You’ll Receive:

A flyer and social media marketing package to promote your participation in Sandwich Week

A listing in the Sandwich Week issue that includes your logo, location, and a description* of your $9 sandwich

Digital Sandwich Week listing on independent.com linking to your website

Inclusion in Sandwich Week feature in Extra! newsletter

You Should Expect:

To see Sandwich Week promoted on independent.com and in our paper leading up to and during Sandwich Week

An increase of people coming into your restaurant

To build branding and awareness for your restaurant

To develop new customers

You Agree To:

Include a $9 sandwich on your menu from June 26 – July 2 (this sandwich can be meat, fish, or veggie, etc.)

You must commit to having the $9 sandwich on your menu all week

Promote your participation on your social media and at your restaurant

Prepare 1 free Sandwich Week sandwich a few weeks early for a Santa Barbara Independent writer to photograph and taste

Be available for a quick interview

*Description written by a Santa Barbara Independent writer