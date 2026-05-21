The Santa Barbara Independent‘s Sandwich Week is back! Sandwich Week offers your restaurant a platform to show case signature sandwiches, attract new diners, and be part of a buzzworthy food celebration with our readers who are already hungry for this new week.
From June 25 – July 1, Sandwich Week is the perfect time to spotlight your restaurant and drive foot traffic and engagement like never before.
SANDWICH WEEK: JUNE 25 TO JULY 1, 2026
7 DAYS OF $9 SANDWICHES
PARTICIPATION DEADLINE: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, AT NOON
First come, first served! Limited to 35 restaurants max.
The Hero:
$675 + $25 gift card
- Participation + 1/5 page ad in the Sandwich Week issue
The Gobbler:
$525 + $25 gift card
- Participation + Big Business Card (BBC) in the Sandwich Week issue
The Club:
$300 + $25 gift card
- Participation
Contact Your Advertising Representative Today!
As a Participant:
You’ll Receive:
- A flyer and social media marketing package to promote your participation in Sandwich Week
- A listing in the Sandwich Week issue that includes your logo, location, and a description* of your $9 sandwich
- Digital Sandwich Week listing on independent.com linking to your website
- Inclusion in Sandwich Week feature in Extra! newsletter
You Should Expect:
- To see Sandwich Week promoted on independent.com and in our paper leading up to and during Sandwich Week
- An increase of people coming into your restaurant
- To build branding and awareness for your restaurant
- To develop new customers
You Agree To:
- Include a $9 sandwich on your menu from June 25 – July 1 (this sandwich can be meat, fish, or veggie, etc.)
- You must commit to having the $9 sandwich on your menu all week
- Promote your participation on your social media and at your restaurant
- Prepare 1 free Sandwich Week sandwich a few weeks early for a Santa Barbara Independent writer to photograph and taste
- Be available for a quick interview
*Description written by a Santa Barbara Independent writer
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