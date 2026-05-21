The Santa Barbara Independent‘s Sandwich Week is back! Sandwich Week offers your restaurant a platform to show case signature sandwiches, attract new diners, and be part of a buzzworthy food celebration with our readers who are already hungry for this new week.

From June 25 – July 1, Sandwich Week is the perfect time to spotlight your restaurant and drive foot traffic and engagement like never before.

SANDWICH WEEK: JUNE 25 TO JULY 1, 2026

7 DAYS OF $9 SANDWICHES

PARTICIPATION DEADLINE: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, AT NOON

First come, first served! Limited to 35 restaurants max.

The Hero:

$675 + $25 gift card

  • Participation + 1/5 page ad in the Sandwich Week issue

The Gobbler:

$525 + $25 gift card

  • Participation + Big Business Card (BBC) in the Sandwich Week issue

The Club:

$300 + $25 gift card

  • Participation

Contact Your Advertising Representative Today!

advertising@independent.com

As a Participant:

You’ll Receive:

  • A flyer and social media marketing package to promote your participation in Sandwich Week
  • A listing in the Sandwich Week issue that includes your logo, location, and a description* of your $9 sandwich
  • Digital Sandwich Week listing on independent.com linking to your website
  • Inclusion in Sandwich Week feature in Extra! newsletter

You Should Expect:

  • To see Sandwich Week promoted on independent.com and in our paper leading up to and during Sandwich Week
  • An increase of people coming into your restaurant
  • To build branding and awareness for your restaurant
  • To develop new customers

You Agree To:

  • Include a $9 sandwich on your menu from June 25 – July 1 (this sandwich can be meat, fish, or veggie, etc.)
  • You must commit to having the $9 sandwich on your menu all week
  • Promote your participation on your social media and at your restaurant
  • Prepare 1 free Sandwich Week sandwich a few weeks early for a Santa Barbara Independent writer to photograph and taste
  • Be available for a quick interview

*Description written by a Santa Barbara Independent writer

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