Extend your advertising all year long on weddings.independent.com and target those planning a wedding through programmatic advertising. Reaching people where they are on mobile, desktop, and in-apps. DIGITAL ADVERTISING PRICES: 35,000 impressions = $455 monthly 50,000 impressions = $650 monthly 80,000 impressions = $1040 monthly *MINIMUM 3-MONTH COMMITMENT

The Santa Barbara Independent Wedding Guide is the most comprehensive resource for couples who are planning their wedding in Santa Barbara, with information on all the venues, vendors, and services available in our area. Contact us today to make sure that your business is included.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.