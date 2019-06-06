

Nomination Period: June 6 – July 3, 2019

Voting Period: July 31 – August 28

Winners will be revealed in our annual Best of Santa Barbara® Issue publishing October 17, 2019.

What is Best Of Santa Barbara®?

Best of Santa Barbara® is our annual readers’ poll where you tell us who is the best across many categories, 203 to be exact! The ballot runs over the course of 3 months on independent.com/bestof2019, and results in the ultimate list of our readers’ choice of the Best of Santa Barbara®. Readers vote for the best in different subcategories, which are grouped into 11 broader sections: Sporting Life, Looking Good, Eating, Drinking, Out & About, Romance, Little Creatures, Living Well, Housing, Driving, and Media. Don’t see a category that fits your favorite Santa Barbara spot? Let us know!

How does Best Of Santa Barbara® Work?

There are two phases to Best of Santa Barbara®. The first is the Nomination Period starting June 6, ending July 3. During this time, we ask our readers to nominate their favorite businesses, bars, restaurants, etc. Once nominations are closed, we tally the submissions, and narrow to the top finalists who received the most nominations under each category. The number of final nominees in each category will vary based on number of votes received in that category. Then from July 31 to August 28, we hold the Voting Period, where readers vote on who truly deserves the Best of Santa Barbara® crown. Each voter is required to vote in at least 20 categories for their votes to be counted. Once the voting period is over we will tally up the winners and publish them in our annual Best Of Santa Barbara® issue hitting stands October 17. We will also be hosting our 4th Annual Best Fest on October 17, where all of the winners and runner-ups are invited to showcase their award-winning food, drinks, and services. By participating in the nomination and voting process and signing up for our Events & Promotions Newsletter, you will gain access to “Early-Bird” tickets to Best Fest.

What do I get if I win?

Most importantly, bragging rights. For a whole year, you get to tell everyone the people of Santa Barbara think you are the best! There are other perks too, like getting a plaque to showcase at your business, a custom sticker to show off your win, and getting your name in our Best of Santa Barbara® issue (in print and online).

This is great. So how do I get voted Best of Santa Barbara®?

Campaign, campaign, campaign! It’s a readers’ poll so you have to get your fans to first nominate you and then vote for you. We have assets you can use to post on social to get votes. Download them here.

We have plenty of advertising opportunities to better drive nominations and votes for yourself and get people to associate you as the Best of Santa Barbara®. Contact your Sales Representative or email sales@independent.com to learn more.