Nominations Now Open!

Nomination Period: From June 09 – July 06, you will determine who deserves to be a nominee for each category by nominating your favorites below. Please nominate in at least 20 different categories! Once the nomination period is over, we will create the voting ballot directly based on your responses. The number of final nominees in each category will vary based on the number of votes received in that category.

Voting Period: Voting will be open from August 4 – August 29. Vote for your favorite nominees. Each voter is required to vote in at least 20 categories for their votes to be counted. Voters can only vote in each category once.

Results: Once the voting period is over we will tally up the winners and publish them in our annual Best Of Santa Barbara® issue hitting stands October 20, 2022

Please note, all nominations and voting will be done exclusively online. There will be no paper ballots. Don’t see a category that fits your favorite Santa Barbara spot? Let us know!

FAQ For Santa Barbara Businesses.