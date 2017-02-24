“People show they care when they show up,” according to SB Fire Chief Pat McElroy. “Gary shows up.” He provides a “steady-Eddie” bass guitar beat for dozens of bands around the Central Coast, many gratis or at reduced rates—all after he finishes a grueling day installing roofs.
Gary Sangenito, "He Shows Up"
Video Portrait of Local Hero from Our 2016 Roster
Friday, February 24, 2017
