Gary Sangenito, "He Shows Up"

Video Portrait of Local Hero from Our 2016 Roster

Friday, February 24, 2017
By Phyllis de Picciotto, baba2 films , Stan Roden

“People show they care when they show up,” according to SB Fire Chief Pat McElroy. “Gary shows up.” He provides a “steady-Eddie” bass guitar beat for dozens of bands around the Central Coast, many gratis or at reduced rates—all after he finishes a grueling day installing roofs.

