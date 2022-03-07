Current Happenings
Downtown Business Spotlight is a virtual interview series hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent and Downtown Santa Barbara where we chat and get to know our Santa Barbara business owners every Thursday at 3pm Live on Zoom. Check out past and upcoming talks here.
Upcoming 3/10: Burger Week Join Matt Kettmann in conversation with Falah Maayah (Foxtail Kitchen) and Jay Ferro (Kyle’s Kitchen) in this week’s
We are hosting a Reading Challenge. Where we challenge you to read one book per month that fits into a specified theme. We have partnered with the Santa Barbara Public Library, which will have extra copies of each chosen book available at the library.
March
Book of the Month: Vincent & Theo: The Van Gogh Brothers, by Deborah Heiligman
Publisher’s Synopsis: The deep and enduring friendship between Vincent and Theo Van Gogh shaped both brothers’ lives. Confidant, champion, sympathizer, friend, Theo supported Vincent as he struggled to find his path in life. They shared everything, swapping stories of lovers and friends, successes and disappointments, dreams and ambitions. Meticulously researched, drawing on the 658 letters Vincent wrote to Theo during his lifetime, Deborah Heiligman weaves a tale of two lives intertwined and the love of the Van Gogh brothers.
Get Your Copy: Borrow a physical copy from the Santa Barbara Public Library, listen to the audiobook on Hoopla, or read the ebook on Libby.
March Book Discussion: Wednesday, March 30, 6pm, Location: TBD
Annual Events & Projects
Pints for Press
Listen and learn from our editorial staff as they go “behind the pages” of our cover stories. Events will be held regularly. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting journalism.
Backyard Brunch
Eat and drink from over 30 of Santa Barbara’s hotspots as they dish out brunch under the trees. Proceeds from the event go towards supporting the Santa Barbara Gives! campaign.
Best Fest
Mingle and boogie with with some of the finest folks in town as we celebrate the winners of our annual Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll.
Burger Week
To kick off summer, we team up with eateries all over Santa Barbara County to bring you 7 days of $7 burgers. Vegans, meat lovers, and everyone in between can find something delicious and up their alley. Burger Week 2022 dates March 10 -16.
St. Patrick's Day Stroll
The Santa Barbara Independent will stroll down State Street for our 13th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Stroll on Thursday, March 17, 2022 @ 5pm.
Santa Barbara Gives!
Santa Barbara Gives! is a year-end giving campaign for Santa Barbara nonprofits born from a partnership between the Santa Barbara Independent and The Fund for Santa Barbara. The goal is to create a new network of donors for participating nonprofits, make it easy for people to donate via SBGives.org, and inspire first-time donors to support a wide variety of causes in Santa Barbara. A project-based program, Santa Barbara Gives! donors are motivated by both the overall mission of an organization and a specific social change project.
Local Heroes
Local Heroes is our annual celebration of our fantastic neighbors. In 1986, the first-ever issue of the Santa Barbara Independent was dedicated to showcasing the amazingly selfless people who call Santa Barbara home. We christened those honorees as our “Local Heroes,” and a Thanksgiving week tradition was born.
Indy Awards
The Indy Awards is our annual celebration of Santa Barbara’s fantastic theater and dance community. On May 20, we honored performers, directors, and more at our 26th annual Indy Awards.
Quizzes & Contests
Test your Fiesta Trivia or win a pair of tickets to see the Santa Barbara Foresters! We host a variety of fun quizzes and contests throughout the year. Click here to explore our most recent line up. Stay up to date on all quizzes and contests we are running by signing up for our Extra! newsletter. Interested in partnering with us on a quiz or contest? Email us at contest@independent.com
Resources
Santa Barbara Independent Tickets
The Santa Barbara Independent Tickets is a free self-service ticketing system, backed by marketing muscle and sales expertise.
Hutton Barker Foundation Media Grants
The Santa Barbara Independent and Hutton Parker Foundation have partnered to create a unique Media Grant opportunity to benefit local area nonprofit agencies by providing a professionally produced newspaper insert specific to selected applicants.
