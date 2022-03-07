Extra!

Everything the Santa Barbara Independent is doing beyond our pages – including events, promotions, contests, quizzes, and more.

Current Happenings

Downtown Business Spotlight is a virtual interview series hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent and Downtown Santa Barbara where we chat and get to know our Santa Barbara business owners every Thursday at 3pm Live on Zoom. Check out past and upcoming talks here.

View Schedule

Downtown Business Spotlight

Downtown Business Spotlight Indy Staff

Upcoming 3/10: Burger Week Join Matt Kettmann in conversation with Falah Maayah (Foxtail Kitchen) and Jay Ferro (Kyle’s Kitchen) in this week’s

We are hosting a Reading Challenge. Where we challenge you to read one book per month that fits into a specified theme. We have partnered with the Santa Barbara Public Library, which will have extra copies of each chosen book available at the library.

Learn More

March

Book of the MonthVincent & Theo: The Van Gogh Brothers, by Deborah Heiligman

Publisher’s Synopsis: The deep and enduring friendship between Vincent and Theo Van Gogh shaped both brothers’ lives. Confidant, champion, sympathizer, friend, Theo supported Vincent as he struggled to find his path in life. They shared everything, swapping stories of lovers and friends, successes and disappointments, dreams and ambitions. Meticulously researched, drawing on the 658 letters Vincent wrote to Theo during his lifetime, Deborah Heiligman weaves a tale of two lives intertwined and the love of the Van Gogh brothers.

Get Your Copy: Borrow a physical copy from the Santa Barbara Public Library, listen to the audiobook on Hoopla, or read the ebook on Libby.

March Book Discussion: Wednesday, March 30, 6pm, Location: TBD

Annual Events & Projects

Get involved in the Indy community.

Pints for Press

Listen and learn from our editorial staff as they go “behind the pages” of our cover stories. Events will be held regularly. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting journalism.

Learn More
POSTPONED - Pints for Press: New Theater Now - POSTPONED
7:00 PM Wed, Jul 22
Zoom Livestream
POSTPONED – Pints for Press: New Theater Now – POSTPONED
Pints for Press Zoom Discussion with the Indy's Matt Kettman
5:30 PM Wed, May 27
Zoom Livestream
Pints for Press Zoom Discussion with the Indy’s Matt Kettman
Pints for Press: Starshine Roshell
Pints for Press: Starshine Roshell
Pints for Press: The Fight for the Frozen Head
5:30 PM Wed, Apr 24
Night Lizard Brewing Co
Pints for Press: The Fight for the Frozen Head
Pints for Press
5:30 PM Wed, Mar 27
Night Lizard Brewing Co
Pints for Press

Backyard Brunch

Eat and drink from over 30 of Santa Barbara’s hotspots as they dish out brunch under the trees. Proceeds from the event go towards supporting the Santa Barbara Gives! campaign.

Learn More
POSTPONED - Backyard Brunch
11:30 AM Sat, Apr 04
S.B. Museum of Natural History
POSTPONED – Backyard Brunch
Backyard Brunch
11:30 AM Sat, Apr 06
Backyard Brunch
12:30 PM Sat, Apr 06
Backyard Brunch

Best Fest

Mingle and boogie with with some of the finest folks in town as we celebrate the winners of our annual Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll.

Learn More
Best Fest: A Celebration of the Best Of Santa Barbara®
5:30 PM Thu, Oct 17
Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara
Best Fest: A Celebration of the Best Of Santa Barbara®

Burger Week

To kick off summer, we team up with eateries all over Santa Barbara County to bring you 7 days of $7 burgers. Vegans, meat lovers, and everyone in between can find something delicious and up their alley. Burger Week 2022 dates March 10 -16.

Learn More
Santa Barbara Burger Week 2019 Published on Wed, Jun 26
Santa Barbara Burger Week 2019
Published on Sat, Jul 13
A Smashing Burger Week
Pico Brings Burger Night to Santa Barbara Published on Wed, Apr 10
Pico Brings Burger Night to Santa Barbara
Published on Fri, Jan 18
Burger History

St. Patrick's Day Stroll

The Santa Barbara Independent will stroll down State Street for our 13th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Stroll on Thursday, March 17, 2022 @ 5pm.

Learn More
Santa Barbara St Patrick's Day Pub Crawl
1:00 PM Sat, Mar 12
Institution Ale Company
Santa Barbara St Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl
Canceled-13th Annual St. Patrick's Day Stroll
5:00 PM Tue, Mar 17
Downtown Santa Barbara
Canceled-13th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Stroll
St. Patrick's Day Stroll
12:00 PM Sun, Mar 17
St. Patrick’s Day Stroll

Santa Barbara Gives!

Santa Barbara Gives! is a year-end giving campaign for Santa Barbara nonprofits born from a partnership between the Santa Barbara Independent and The Fund for Santa Barbara. The goal is to create a new network of donors for participating nonprofits, make it easy for people to donate via SBGives.org, and inspire first-time donors to support a wide variety of causes in Santa Barbara. A project-based program, Santa Barbara Gives! donors are motivated by both the overall mission of an organization and a specific social change project.

Local Heroes

Local Heroes is our annual celebration of our fantastic neighbors. In 1986, the first-ever issue of the Santa Barbara Independent was dedicated to showcasing the amazingly selfless people who call Santa Barbara home. We christened those honorees as our “Local Heroes,” and a Thanksgiving week tradition was born.

Learn More
Local Heroes 2021 Published on Tue, Nov 23
Local Heroes 2021
Local Heroes 2019 Published on Tue, Nov 26
Local Heroes 2019
Published on Thu, Nov 22
More Heroes to Mention
Published on Wed, Nov 21
Inside a Local Hero Photo Shoot
Published on Wed, Nov 21
Local Heroes 2018
Published on Wed, Nov 22
Santa Barbara’s Local Heroes of 2017
Published on Thu, Feb 02
Indy Local Heroes Films

Indy Awards

The Indy Awards is our annual celebration of Santa Barbara’s fantastic theater and dance community. On May 20, we honored performers, directors, and more at our 26th annual Indy Awards.

Learn More
2019 Independent Dance and Theater Awards Published on Wed, May 29
2019 Independent Dance and Theater Awards
Published on Thu, May 24
The Indy Awards 2018
Published on Thu, May 25
2017 Santa Barbara Independent Theater and Dance Awards

Quizzes & Contests

Test your Fiesta Trivia or win a pair of tickets to see the Santa Barbara Foresters! We host a variety of fun quizzes and contests throughout the year. Click here to explore our most recent line up. Stay up to date on all quizzes and contests we are running by signing up for our Extra! newsletter. Interested in partnering with us on a quiz or contest? Email us at contest@independent.com

Learn More
Weekly News Quiz: 2/19 - 2/25! Published on Fri, Feb 25
Weekly News Quiz: 2/19 – 2/25!
Weekly News Quiz: 2/12 - 2/18! Published on Fri, Feb 18
Weekly News Quiz: 2/12 – 2/18!
Weekly News Quiz: 2/5 - 2/11! Published on Fri, Feb 11
Weekly News Quiz: 2/5 – 2/11!
Are You A Heart Health Expert? Published on Fri, Feb 04
Are You A Heart Health Expert?
Weekly News Quiz: 1/29 - 2/4! Published on Fri, Feb 04
Weekly News Quiz: 1/29 – 2/4!
Weekly News Quiz: 1/22 - 1/28! Published on Fri, Jan 28
Weekly News Quiz: 1/22 – 1/28!
Weekly News Quiz: 1/15 - 1/21! Published on Fri, Jan 21
Weekly News Quiz: 1/15 – 1/21!
Weekly News Quiz: 1/8 - 1/14! Published on Fri, Jan 14
Weekly News Quiz: 1/8 – 1/14!
Weekly News Quiz: 1/01 - 1/07! Published on Fri, Jan 07
Weekly News Quiz: 1/01 – 1/07!
Weekly News Quiz: Year in Review Published on Fri, Dec 31
Weekly News Quiz: Year in Review
Weekly News Quiz: 12/18 - 12/24! Published on Thu, Dec 23
Weekly News Quiz: 12/18 – 12/24!
Weekly News Quiz: 12/11 - 12/17! Published on Fri, Dec 17
Weekly News Quiz: 12/11 – 12/17!
Are You A Heart Health Expert? Published on Mon, Feb 10
Are You A Heart Health Expert?
What is Your Favorite Wedding Movie? And Why? Published on Mon, Jan 13
What is Your Favorite Wedding Movie? And Why?
What is Your Favorite Christmas Movie? And Why? Published on Tue, Nov 12
What is Your Favorite Christmas Movie? And Why?
Published on Tue, Jul 30
Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2019 Trivia Quiz

Resources

Santa Barbara Independent Tickets

The Santa Barbara Independent Tickets is a free self-service ticketing system, backed by marketing muscle and sales expertise.

Hutton Barker Foundation Media Grants

The Santa Barbara Independent and Hutton Parker Foundation have partnered to create a unique Media Grant opportunity to benefit local area nonprofit agencies by providing a professionally produced newspaper insert specific to selected applicants.

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.