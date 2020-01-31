Backyard Brunch
We’re Getting Our Brunch On!
A Benefit for Santa Barbara Gives!
Saturday, April 4 | Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
Over 30 of Santa Barbara’s food and drink hotspots will bring out the best of their brunch fare for you and fellow brunch lovers to devour. Set under the trees in the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s backyard, Backyard Brunch is the perfect kick off to the food festival season.
Date: Saturday, April 4, 2020
Time: 11:30am for V.I.B. | 12:30pm for GA | Event ends at 3pm
Location: Backyard under the trees at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
Who’s Dishin’ Up
Enjoy Brunch food and drinks from these Santa Barbara hot spots. Check back often to see new additions!
Drinks: Test Pilot, Goleta Red Distilling Company, Pacific Pickleworks, Smoke Mountain, The Brewhouse, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Telegraph Brewing Co, The Garden, Wine + Beer, Grassini Family Vineyards, Carr Winery, Riverbench Winery, Apiary, Dune Coffee Roasters, Juice Ranch, Ah Juice Organics Café
Food: The Andersen’s, Los Arroyos, Lilac Patisserie, Finch & Fork, Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar, Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro, Savoy Café, Ca’Dario Pizza & Pasta Veloce, Corazon Cocina, Enterprise Fish Co., Bibi Ji
Interested in Bringing Brunch? Send us an email at sales@independent.com
Tickets
Tickets are available for purchase at sbindytickets.com
V.I.B. $85
Are you serious about your brunch? Be a V.I.B. (Very Important Bruncher) to get 1 hour of early access to all the food, drinks, music, and lawn games.
– Event Admission at 11:30am
– Get the first tastes of brunch from over 30 food and drink purveyors
– Ticket includes unlimited food and drink from Backyard Brunch vendors
– Enjoy live music from The Salty Strings
General Admission $60
– Event Admission at 12:30pm
– Ticket includes unlimited food and drink from Backyard Brunch vendors
– Enjoy live music from The Salty Strings
Sponsors
Santa Barbara Public Market
Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Send us an email at sales@independent.com
Supporting Santa Barbara
Backyard Brunch is a benefit for Santa Barbara Gives!, a year-end fundraising program for Santa Barbara nonprofits. The goal is to create a new network of donors for participating nonprofits, make it easy for people to donate via SBGives.org, and inspire first-time donors to support a wide variety of causes in Santa Barbara. A project-based program, Santa Barbara Gives! donors will be motivated by both the overall mission of an organization and a specific social change project.Santa Barbara Gives! is a year-end giving campaign for Santa Barbara nonprofits born from a partnership between the Santa Barbara Independent and The Fund for Santa Barbara.