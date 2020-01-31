Backyard Brunch We’re Getting Our Brunch On! A Benefit for Santa Barbara Gives! Saturday, April 4 | Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Over 30 of Santa Barbara’s food and drink hotspots will bring out the best of their brunch fare for you and fellow brunch lovers to devour. Set under the trees in the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s backyard, Backyard Brunch is the perfect kick off to the food festival season.

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2020

Time: 11:30am for V.I.B. | 12:30pm for GA | Event ends at 3pm

Location: Backyard under the trees at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Photo: Erika Carlos

Who’s Dishin’ Up

Enjoy Brunch food and drinks from these Santa Barbara hot spots. Check back often to see new additions!

Drinks: Test Pilot, Goleta Red Distilling Company, Pacific Pickleworks, Smoke Mountain, The Brewhouse, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Telegraph Brewing Co, The Garden, Wine + Beer, Grassini Family Vineyards, Carr Winery, Riverbench Winery, Apiary, Dune Coffee Roasters, Juice Ranch, Ah Juice Organics Café

Food: The Andersen’s, Los Arroyos, Lilac Patisserie, Finch & Fork, Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar, Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro, Savoy Café, Ca’Dario Pizza & Pasta Veloce, Corazon Cocina, Enterprise Fish Co., Bibi Ji

Interested in Bringing Brunch? Send us an email at sales@independent.com

Photo: Erika Carlos

Tickets

Tickets are available for purchase at sbindytickets.com

V.I.B. $85

Are you serious about your brunch? Be a V.I.B. (Very Important Bruncher) to get 1 hour of early access to all the food, drinks, music, and lawn games.

– Event Admission at 11:30am

– Get the first tastes of brunch from over 30 food and drink purveyors

– Ticket includes unlimited food and drink from Backyard Brunch vendors

– Enjoy live music from The Salty Strings

General Admission $60

– Event Admission at 12:30pm

– Ticket includes unlimited food and drink from Backyard Brunch vendors

– Enjoy live music from The Salty Strings

Photo: Erika Carlos

Sponsors

Santa Barbara Public Market



Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Send us an email at sales@independent.com

Photo: Erika Carlos

Supporting Santa Barbara

Backyard Brunch is a benefit for Santa Barbara Gives!, a year-end fundraising program for Santa Barbara nonprofits. The goal is to create a new network of donors for participating nonprofits, make it easy for people to donate via SBGives.org, and inspire first-time donors to support a wide variety of causes in Santa Barbara. A project-based program, Santa Barbara Gives! donors will be motivated by both the overall mission of an organization and a specific social change project.Santa Barbara Gives! is a year-end giving campaign for Santa Barbara nonprofits born from a partnership between the Santa Barbara Independent and The Fund for Santa Barbara.