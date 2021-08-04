A Complete Guide to Fiesta 2021
See What’s Happening at this Year’s Fiesta and Learn a Little About this Year’s Luminaries, La Presidenta, the Spirits, and St. Barbara
By Terry Ortega
Thursday 8/5
Project Fiesta: A History of Old Spanish Days View a collection of historic posters, costumes, ephemera, historic film footage, and more in this exhibition that shows through August 28. Noon-7pm. Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Call (805) 966-1601. sbhistorical.org/fiesta
Old Spanish Days at La Cumbre Plaza Gather in front of Macy’s in the Plaza to see live dance performances from area dance studios. Visit the website for the schedule. Noon-6:30pm. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free.
tinyurl.com/LaCumbrePlazaFiesta
DIGS! (Celebración de los Dignatarios) Enjoy fare from the Central Coast’s finest eateries and the best wines and tequilas to pair with it before you dance to the curated sounds of DJ Hecktik as the sun sets. All-in-one pricing includes admission, drinks, and food. 5-10pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. $250. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-5339.
La Misa del Presidente The Saint Barbara Parish invites those of all faiths to High Mass in the main church. This Roman Catholic Mass dates back to the first day of Fiesta in 1936 and today is followed by a festive reception in the Mission’s Sacred Garden. 10am. Old Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St. Free. Call (805) 682-4713.
CANCELED: Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety) Performers will create an evening of dance and song, from flamenco to Mexican folklórico. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. 8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.
Credit: Fritz Olenberger
Friday 8/6
Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine, live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-10pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free.
tinyurl.com/GuadalupeFiesta
Project Fiesta: A History of Old Spanish Days View a collection of historic posters, costumes, ephemera, historic film footage, and more in this exhibition that shows through August 28. Noon-5pm. Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Call (805) 966-1601.
sbhistorical.org/fiesta
97th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. 9am. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free. Call (805) 689-7791.
sbfiestarodeo.org
9am. Dome Arena:
- Fiesta Ranch Horse Class
- Alisal Ranch Horse Class
- Open Stock Horse Class
- Hackamore Class
- Non-Pro Stock Horse Class
- Buckaroo Class Non-Pro Limited
- Open Ranch Class (2 Person)
2pm. Mountain View Arena:
- Pole Bending (7 and Under Unassisted)
- Pole Bending (8-12)
- Pole Bending (13-17)
- Single Stake (7 and Under Unassisted)
- Single Stake (8-12)
- Keyhole (13-17)
- Keyhole (8-12)
- Keyhole (7 and Under Unassisted)
- Ribbon Jerking (7 and Under
Unassisted/Off Horse)
- Dummy Roping (7 and Under)
- Dummy Roping (8-12)
5pm. Dome Arena:
- Barrel Racing (7 and Under Unassisted)
- Barrel Racing (8-12)
- Barrel Racing (13-17)
Documentary: El Desfile Histórico/The Historic Parade Get a glimpse of floats, antique carriages, coaches, and wagons, music and dance groups, flower girls, and more than 600 horses in one of the nation’s largest equestrian parades. Noon-12:30pm. Channel 1013. Free.
Horsemen’s Rendezvous 4pm. S.B. Carriage and Western Art Museum, 5725, 129 Castillo St.
CANCELED: Flor y Canto This is a rare opportunity to see the original Spanish California dances and songs of the 19th century. Interwoven with historic narration, the musical numbers are accompanied on replica acoustic instruments. These unique songs and dances are performed by area residents in authentic costumes much as they would have been 150 years ago. 7-8pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.
CANCELED: Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety) Performers will create an evening of dance and song, from flamenco to Mexican folklórico. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. 8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.
Old Spanish Days at La Cumbre Plaza Gather in front of Macy’s in the Plaza to see live dance performances from area dance studios. Visit the website for the schedule. 1-6:30pm. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. tinyurl.com/LaCumbrePlazaFiesta
Mujeres Makers Market This two-day pop-up market will feature area talent and vendors selling vintage goods, handmade jewelry, candles, ceramics, and Fiesta-inspired items. There will be food, face painting, raffles, and a deejay. 3-8pm. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 280-1939 or email info@mujeresmakersmarket.com.
facebook.com/mujeresmakersmarket
Credit: Fritz Olenberger
Saturday 8/7
Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show Shop for fine and contemporary arts and crafts from nearly 150 artists and artisans. 10am-6pm. Between Cabrillo Boulevard from Stearns Wharf to Calle César Chávez. Free.
tinyurl.com/arts-crafts-sb
Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine, live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-9pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free.
tinyurl.com/GuadalupeFiesta
Mujeres Makers Market This two-day pop-up market will feature area talent and vendors selling vintage goods, handmade jewelry, candles, ceramics, and Fiesta-inspired items. There will be food, face painting, raffles, and a deejay. 11am-4pm. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 280-1939 or email info@mujeresmakersmarket.com.
facebook.com/mujeresmakersmarket
Project Fiesta: A History of Old Spanish Days View a collection of historic posters, costumes, ephemera, historic film footage, and more in this exhibition that shows through August 28. Noon-5pm. Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Call (805) 966-1601.
sbhistorical.org/fiesta
Old Spanish Days at La Cumbre Plaza Gather in front of Macy’s in the Plaza to see live dance performances from area dance studios. Visit the website for the schedule. Noon-6:30pm. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. tinyurl.com/LaCumbrePlazaFiesta
CANCELED: Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety) Performers will create an evening of dance and song, from flamenco to Mexican folklórico. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. 8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.
97th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. 8am. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free. Call
(805) 689-7791. sbfiestarodeo.org
8am. Dome Arena:
- Chuck Doss Memorial Old Timers Team Roping
- Old Timers Steer Stopping
- Tri-County Steer Stopping
- #8 Team Roping
- #5 Earl Souza Memorial Roping
- Tri-County Tie-Down Roping
- Tri-County Ladies’ Breakaway Roping
8am. Mountain View Arena:
- Ranch Horse Conformation
- Cowboy Ranch Trail (Pattern Class)
- Cowboy Ranch Riding (Rail Class)
1pm. Dome Arena:
- Junior/Senior Team Roping
- Junior Team Roping (13-17)
- Junior/Senior Team Roping (12 and Under)
- Breakaway Roping (13-17 Girls)
- Breakaway Roping (12 and Under, Boys and Girls)
- Tie-Down Roping (13-17 Boys)
- Girls’ Goat Tying (13-17)
- Girls’ and Boys’ Goat Tying (12 and Under)
Documentary: El Desfile Histórico/The Historic Parade Get a glimpse of floats, antique carriages, coaches, and wagons, music and dance groups, flower girls, and more than 600 horses in one of the nation’s largest equestrian parades. 7-7:30pm. Channel 1013. Free.
Sunday 8/8
Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show Shop for fine and contemporary arts and crafts from nearly 150 artists and artisans. 10am-5pm. Between Cabrillo Boulevard from Stearns Wharf to Calle César Chávez. Free.
tinyurl.com/arts-crafts-sb
Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine, live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-9pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free.
tinyurl.com/GuadalupeFiesta
97th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free. Call (805) 689-7791. sbfiestarodeo.org
8am. Mountain View Arena:
- Reining Classes
- Cowboy Ranch Riding (Pattern Class)
9am. Dome Arena:
- Team Penning
- Team Sorting
The Profant Foundations Fiesta Finale! Honor Santa Barbara traditions with a gourmet dinner, professional dance performances, dancing to live music, a costume contest, and artwork that comes to life with a recreation of Gil Rosas performing in 1960. Proceeds will go toward the Profant Foundation for the Arts scholarships. 5:30-9pm. El Paseo Restaurant, 10 El Paseo. $225. Call (805) 450-2001 or email jeprofant@gmail.com.
independent.com/events/fiesta-finale
Project Fiesta: A History of Old Spanish Days View a collection of historic posters, costumes, ephemera, historic film footage, and more in this exhibition that shows through August 28. Noon-5pm. Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra. Call (805) 966-1601.
sbhistorical.org/fiesta
