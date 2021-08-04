A Complete Guide to Fiesta 2021

See What’s Happening at this Year’s Fiesta and Learn a Little About this Year’s Luminaries, La Presidenta, the Spirits, and St. Barbara

By Terry Ortega

Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Thursday 8/5

Project Fiesta: A History of Old Spanish Days View a collection of historic posters, costumes, ephemera, historic film footage, and more in this exhibition that shows through August 28. Noon-7pm. Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Call (805) 966-1601. sbhistorical.org/fiesta

Old Spanish Days at La Cumbre Plaza Gather in front of Macy’s in the Plaza to see live dance performances from area dance studios. Visit the website for the schedule. Noon-6:30pm. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free.

tinyurl.com/LaCumbrePlazaFiesta

DIGS! (Celebración de los Dignatarios) Enjoy fare from the Central Coast’s finest eateries and the best wines and tequilas to pair with it before you dance to the curated sounds of DJ Hecktik as the sun sets. All-in-one pricing includes admission, drinks, and food. 5-10pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. $250. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-5339.

La Misa del Presidente The Saint Barbara Parish invites those of all faiths to High Mass in the main church. This Roman Catholic Mass dates back to the first day of Fiesta in 1936 and today is followed by a festive reception in the Mission’s Sacred Garden. 10am. Old Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St. Free. Call (805) 682-4713.

CANCELED: Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety) Performers will create an evening of dance and song, from flamenco to Mexican folklórico. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. 8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.

Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Friday 8/6

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine, live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-10pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free.

tinyurl.com/GuadalupeFiesta

Project Fiesta: A History of Old Spanish Days View a collection of historic posters, costumes, ephemera, historic film footage, and more in this exhibition that shows through August 28. Noon-5pm. Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Call (805) 966-1601.

sbhistorical.org/fiesta

97th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. 9am. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free. Call (805) 689-7791.

sbfiestarodeo.org



9am. Dome Arena:

Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Fiesta Ranch Horse Class

Alisal Ranch Horse Class

Open Stock Horse Class

Hackamore Class

Non-Pro Stock Horse Class

Buckaroo Class Non-Pro Limited

Open Ranch Class (2 Person)

2pm. Mountain View Arena:

Pole Bending (7 and Under Unassisted)

Pole Bending (8-12)

Pole Bending (13-17)

Single Stake (7 and Under Unassisted)

Single Stake (8-12)

Keyhole (13-17)

Keyhole (8-12)

Keyhole (7 and Under Unassisted)

Ribbon Jerking (7 and Under

Unassisted/Off Horse)

Unassisted/Off Horse) Dummy Roping (7 and Under)

Dummy Roping (8-12)

5pm. Dome Arena:

Barrel Racing (7 and Under Unassisted)

Barrel Racing (8-12)

Barrel Racing (13-17)

Documentary: El Desfile Histórico/The Historic Parade Get a glimpse of floats, antique carriages, coaches, and wagons, music and dance groups, flower girls, and more than 600 horses in one of the nation’s largest equestrian parades. Noon-12:30pm. Channel 1013. Free.

Horsemen’s Rendezvous 4pm. S.B. Carriage and Western Art Museum, 5725, 129 Castillo St.

CANCELED: Flor y Canto This is a rare opportunity to see the original Spanish California dances and songs of the 19th century. Interwoven with historic narration, the musical numbers are accompanied on replica acoustic instruments. These unique songs and dances are performed by area residents in authentic costumes much as they would have been 150 years ago. 7-8pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.

CANCELED: Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety) Performers will create an evening of dance and song, from flamenco to Mexican folklórico. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. 8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.

Old Spanish Days at La Cumbre Plaza Gather in front of Macy’s in the Plaza to see live dance performances from area dance studios. Visit the website for the schedule. 1-6:30pm. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. tinyurl.com/LaCumbrePlazaFiesta

Mujeres Makers Market This two-day pop-up market will feature area talent and vendors selling vintage goods, handmade jewelry, candles, ceramics, and Fiesta-inspired items. There will be food, face painting, raffles, and a deejay. 3-8pm. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 280-1939 or email info@mujeresmakersmarket.com.

facebook.com/mujeresmakersmarket

Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Saturday 8/7

Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show Shop for fine and contemporary arts and crafts from nearly 150 artists and artisans. 10am-6pm. Between Cabrillo Boulevard from Stearns Wharf to Calle César Chávez. Free.

tinyurl.com/arts-crafts-sb

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine, live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-9pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free.

tinyurl.com/GuadalupeFiesta

Mujeres Makers Market This two-day pop-up market will feature area talent and vendors selling vintage goods, handmade jewelry, candles, ceramics, and Fiesta-inspired items. There will be food, face painting, raffles, and a deejay. 11am-4pm. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 280-1939 or email info@mujeresmakersmarket.com.

facebook.com/mujeresmakersmarket

Spirits of Fiesta Ysabella Yturralde and Savannah Hoover. | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Project Fiesta: A History of Old Spanish Days View a collection of historic posters, costumes, ephemera, historic film footage, and more in this exhibition that shows through August 28. Noon-5pm. Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Call (805) 966-1601.

sbhistorical.org/fiesta

Old Spanish Days at La Cumbre Plaza Gather in front of Macy’s in the Plaza to see live dance performances from area dance studios. Visit the website for the schedule. Noon-6:30pm. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. tinyurl.com/LaCumbrePlazaFiesta

CANCELED: Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety) Performers will create an evening of dance and song, from flamenco to Mexican folklórico. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. 8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.

97th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. 8am. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free. Call

(805) 689-7791. sbfiestarodeo.org

8am. Dome Arena:

Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Chuck Doss Memorial Old Timers Team Roping

Old Timers Steer Stopping

Tri-County Steer Stopping

#8 Team Roping

#5 Earl Souza Memorial Roping

Tri-County Tie-Down Roping

Tri-County Ladies’ Breakaway Roping

8am. Mountain View Arena:

Ranch Horse Conformation

Cowboy Ranch Trail (Pattern Class)

Cowboy Ranch Riding (Rail Class)

1pm. Dome Arena:

Junior/Senior Team Roping

Junior Team Roping (13-17)

Junior/Senior Team Roping (12 and Under)

Breakaway Roping (13-17 Girls)

Breakaway Roping (12 and Under, Boys and Girls)

Tie-Down Roping (13-17 Boys)

Girls’ Goat Tying (13-17)

Girls’ and Boys’ Goat Tying (12 and Under)

Documentary: El Desfile Histórico/The Historic Parade Get a glimpse of floats, antique carriages, coaches, and wagons, music and dance groups, flower girls, and more than 600 horses in one of the nation’s largest equestrian parades. 7-7:30pm. Channel 1013. Free.

Sunday 8/8

Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show Shop for fine and contemporary arts and crafts from nearly 150 artists and artisans. 10am-5pm. Between Cabrillo Boulevard from Stearns Wharf to Calle César Chávez. Free.

tinyurl.com/arts-crafts-sb

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine, live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-9pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free.

tinyurl.com/GuadalupeFiesta

97th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free. Call (805) 689-7791. sbfiestarodeo.org

8am. Mountain View Arena:

Reining Classes

Cowboy Ranch Riding (Pattern Class)

9am. Dome Arena:

Team Penning

Team Sorting

The Profant Foundations Fiesta Finale! Honor Santa Barbara traditions with a gourmet dinner, professional dance performances, dancing to live music, a costume contest, and artwork that comes to life with a recreation of Gil Rosas performing in 1960. Proceeds will go toward the Profant Foundation for the Arts scholarships. 5:30-9pm. El Paseo Restaurant, 10 El Paseo. $225. Call (805) 450-2001 or email jeprofant@gmail.com.

independent.com/events/fiesta-finale

Project Fiesta: A History of Old Spanish Days View a collection of historic posters, costumes, ephemera, historic film footage, and more in this exhibition that shows through August 28. Noon-5pm. Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra. Call (805) 966-1601.

sbhistorical.org/fiesta