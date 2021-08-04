Mujeres Makers Market Comes to Casa De la Guerra

First Two-Day Event Coincides with Old Spanish Days in Downtown Santa Barbara

by Celina Garcia

After the incredible success of the first Mujeres Makers Market in May of this year, this group of entrepreneurs, makers, and shakers are embarking to a new location, Casa De la Guerra, where they’re having their first-ever two-day event to coincide with Old Spanish Days.

“It’s been an important part of our community,” said Lili Muñoz, who cofounded the group with Leah Ortega, Maritza Flores, Daniela Aguirre, and Elysia Guillen, many of whom have attended weddings or quinceañeras at Casa de la Guerra.

The Mujeres Makers Market will occupy 15 East De la Guerra Street on August 6, 3-8 p.m., and August 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow the @MujeresMakersMarket on Instagram for updates, and keep reading for a sneak peek of the market’s vendors.

Courtesy of A Happy Mush

A HAPPY MUSH: Barbara Martinez specializes in a colorful array of beaded rings and customized jewelry, hand mirrors with dazzling clay embellishments, and hair barrettes with flowers and dinosaurs — perfect for your favorite kiddo or your own inner child. @ahappymush

Courtesy of Colibri Love

COLIBRI LOVE: If you love the vibrant colors and textures of huipiles, Lili Muñoz is your girl! Having traveled to such regions as Oaxaca and Chiapas, Muñoz adds the extra touch by including the name of the maker behind the garments she sells. Other tesoritos (little treasures) are hand-painted hair combs, hat accessories, dog collars, and muñequitas (little dolls) of mermaids and other adorable creatures. @colibri_la

Courtesy of First-Gen Resilience

FIRST-GEN RESILIENCE: “Need a little inspiration?” asks Ana Guerrero, PhD. With such a small number of Latinas in graduate school, not only does Dr. Guerrero provide knowledge, resources, and guidance for navigating higher education, but her tiendita’s gifts inspire and encourage hard-working first-gen students to keep pushing, including mugs, stickers, and T-shirts with uplifting affirmations. ¡Presente! @FirstGen_Resilience

Courtesy of Lindo Lunes

LINDO LUNES: Coming in clutch for your next picnic or study date, las hermanas Martinez carry an array of beautifully made tote bags from their hometown of Mexico City. They will also be selling repurposed jeans and jackets, as well as sombreros and matching scrunchies and masks. @lindo_lunes

Courtesy of Lu’s Strawberries

LU’S STRAWBERRIES: When describing somebody’s Instagram feed, I hardly think of the word “scrumptious.” Lu’s Strawberries has an eclectic variety of flavors and styles that puts regular chocolate-covered strawbs to shame. Do you like fruity pebbles? Funfetti? Matcha? Frida Kahlo? The Powerpuff Girls? Los Doyers? Treat yourself to a custom order for your next girls’ night in, and be on the lookout for their special Fiesta-themed strawberries this Saturday! @lus.strawberries

Courtesy of Petalz to the Metal

PETALZ TO THE METAL: Ojai twin sisters Adaly and Ederita Hernandez embroider masks to suit your moods, from smiley faces, aliens, and strawberries to cobwebs and barbed wire. Having learned their craft from their mama, Carmen, this family affair’s collection also includes crocheted bags and even miniature earrings. Don’t want to pass on their beaded daisy chains for your favorite pair of sunnies, and a mask to match! @petalz2themetal

Courtesy of Renzo Clothing Designz

RENZO CLOTHING DESIGNZ: Boring parents beware! From volunteering to making masks for health care workers, to opening her own Etsy Shop (Seeding Stella), to sewing and macramé as a form of self-soothing, Sandra Zamora’s latest creative venture branches out to the world of kid’s clothing. Inspired by streetwear and graffiti art, Zamora’s greatest muse is her adorable son behind the brand, Renzo. @renzoclothingdesignz

Courtesy of La Segunda Goods

LA SEGUNDA GOODS: Mujeres Makers Market cofounder Elysia Guillén uses her eye to find woven baskets, wall hangings, knit blankets, dinner sets, and more. Her passion for pop-ups, building community, and love for all things vintage is what keeps me coming back for more. Not only does she have the best eye for all things secondhand, but she also gives the best hugs. @lasegundagoods

Courtesy of Sweet Lorraine’s Cookies

SWEET LORRAINE’S COOKIES: I didn’t know cookies could look like this. Have you ever come across something so unique-looking that you feel bad for eating it? Strike a pose and take a snapshot with Lorraine’s Fiesta-inspired Spanish dancer cookies before taking a bite. @sweetlorrainescookies

Courtesy of A Tiny Treasure Wish

A TINY TREASURE WISH: As said by artist Sandra Salazar, “You can take me out of Fiestas, but you can’t take the Fiesta out of me!” If you’re like me and every year you like to savor a novelty cascarón that usually gets crushed or lost a week later, check out her resin confetti hair clips to savor the moment. They’ll last longer! Don’t miss out on her Days of the Week hair clip collection, the perfect accessory for your first day of school. @atinytreasurewish