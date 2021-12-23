Nadine Eve Turner: 1957-2021

Nadine Eve Turner, who was admired and loved by so many people in many diﬀerent walks of life, passed away at Serenity House hospice on September 8, 2021, losing her two-year struggle with ovarian cancer.

Long in the hospitality industry — including working with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Hotel Santa Barbara — Nadine earned a countless number of awards, including manager of the year several times and even a special recognition from the U.S. Congress. Despite all of that, her heart lay in her eﬀorts to help others in need within the community. From babysitting in her teen years to volunteering as a mentor with the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA), where she was voted mentor of the year in 2010, she actively supported numerous charities and causes. Sometimes it was as simple as oﬀering a warm coat to a homeless person in the street.

Born in London, Nadine and her family immigrated to the United States shortly after her birth, living for a time in New Orleans and then Los Angeles before settling in Santa Barbara in 1969. After graduation from Santa Barbara High School, Nadine attended Santa Barbara City College and then graduated from University of the Paciﬁc in Stockton in 1979. With a degree in nonproﬁt leadership and management and a minor in French, she moved right into a position at the Girls Club of Santa Barbara, today the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

Full of adventure and ﬂuent in French, Nadine launched her career by becoming a “GO,” or “Gentil Organisateur,” at Club Med resorts in Cancun, Guadeloupe, Copper Mountain in Colorado, and even Morocco! One can only imagine how comfortable guests must have felt when welcomed by a young Nadine, smiling warmly and wrapped in a pareo, ready to hit the beach.

Following Club Med, Nadine included in her résumé El Encanto Hotel, Santa Barbara; Claremont Resort, Berkeley; Pacifica Hotel Company, based in Santa Barbara; and director of sales and marketing at the Hotel Santa Barbara.

Nadine met her husband, Alex Rose, in 2002. Inseparable, they shared many common interests and sentiments, including travel to Europe and Canada to visit and stay connected to family and friends, and always ready for a new adventure. Some of her favorite local activities were walks at Ellwood Preserve, More Mesa, the Douglas Family Preserve and, of course, the beach.

In recent years, she was always caring and present for her parents, Françoise and Robert, in their declining years, as well as her brother Joel as he succumbed to cancer.

Nadine had the special gift of a gracious and generous personality, always able to connect to others with sincerity while maintaining multiple circles of friends. She loved life, enriched by gratitude, and fought to survive with a stoic determination until the very end. Soon after she died, Alex found this note she had composed:

I thought that during the past year I would reﬂect on the more spiritual and philosophical aspects of life. I am surrounded by books and serious writings. I wondered if I might impart some words of wisdom and deep musings upon my last breath.



Instead, I ﬁll my time with sitting in my garden, simply observing and breathing. Hummingbirds, bees, ﬂowers, plants, sunshine. Our two beautiful cats oﬀer so much. We oﬀer them life of routine, security, and freedom, and they shower us with their aﬀection and trust. I reminisce about the past. I’ve always spent a lot of time there, and now I observe instead of getting emotional or regretful. There is so much to be sad about in my family; however, I feel the love and sacriﬁce of my parents to oﬀer us a life here in a new land. I ﬂit about the condo doing a bit of housework, organizing and running errands. I watch ﬁlms from the ’30s-’60s to distract from discomfort. I spend special moments with friends, which support and keep me aﬂoat.



My main sentiment to you is that this is not a goodbye. I know that when loved ones move on, they are always in your heart. What I feel most strongly is THANK YOU. Thank you for your Friendship. Your generosity, love, and acceptance. The outpouring of attention has been most moving and touching. The visits, ﬂowers, gifts, cards, surprises have been so appreciated. Thank you for our shared memories. The brightest lights in my life, along with Alex, are my friendships. Even if I don’t see you often, I think of you and feel your love and support. I am so lucky, and I know it.



Alex is the best husband, friend, partner a gal could have. Please keep him supported.

Nadine is survived by her husband, cousins Cathleen Chevron-Dixon and Pamela Brown in California, aunt Marie-Paule Michel in Switzerland, aunt Sr. Monique Chevron in France, and cousins in England, France, and Switzerland.

A celebration of Nadine’s life is planned for Friday, March 18, 2022, her 65th birthday. In lieu of ﬂowers, please consider a donation to United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (unitedbg.org) or Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (cadasb.org).