Do You Have Storm Damage?

If you have been impacted by the January 9, 2023 storm, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has established a grace period for individuals and businesses to apply for disaster assistance.

FEMA is allowing a grace period of 60 days after the end of the disaster assistance registration period (March 16, 2023). For Santa Barbara County, late applications must be submitted no later than May 15, 2023. Applications must include a statement letter that explains the extenuating circumstances that prevented them from applying for assistance in a timely manner. Examples of extenuating circumstances include hospitalization, death of an immediate family member, and being out of the area and unaware of the damages and/or losses.

Additional information on late applications for FEMA assistance can be found on page 71 of the FEMA Individual Assistance Program and Policy Guide.

To apply:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or 711 for Video Relay Service, or

Go to DisasterAssistance.gov. On the homepage, click the blue “Apply Online” icon immediately below the look-up bar

Have this information ready when you apply:

Social Security number (one per household)

Address of the damaged home or apartment

Description of the damage

Current telephone number

Address where you can get mail or email to receive notifications

Insurance information, if available

Bank account and routing number for direct deposit of funds

Additionally, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management encourages Santa Barbara County residents to complete the Storm Damage form to report damages sustained as a result of the February and March 2023 storms. The information compiled will assist public safety officials in understanding the extent of local impacts and advocate on behalf of the community for state and federal assistance.

Note that this form is not an application for financial assistance nor does it indicate that assistance is available at this time.

Please provide your contact information in the event of follow-up questions or to receive communications from the County should opportunities for assistance become available. Providing your contact information does not indicate the County will contact you directly. If you have experienced damage at multiple locations, you may fill out this survey again and submit information for each location.

More information about storm recovery and disaster preparedness can be found at ReadySBC.org.