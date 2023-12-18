Santa Barbara Humane Celebrates 2,000 Animal Adoptions in 2023

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

As a dog named Tiger was walked out the door by his new adopter, the staff of Santa Barbara Humane took a moment to celebrate a momentous achievement. With the adoption of the two-year-old Anatolian Shepherd, the organization has reached 2,000 adoptions in 2023, already a 20% increase from last year’s totals.

Santa Barbara Humane has seen a steady and heartening increase in adoptions in the past few years. The organization found homes for 1,263 cats and dogs in 2021 and 1,666 animals in 2022. This upward trajectory reflects the hard work of Santa Barbara Humane’s hard-working staff, dedicated volunteers, and the community’s tremendous support.

Kerri Burns, Santa Barbara Humane’s CEO, expressed gratitude for the community’s support and reflected on the achievement, stating, “Reaching the milestone of 2,000 adoptions in a single year is a remarkable accomplishment for our organization. We are profoundly grateful for the growing number of families choosing to adopt their pets from us. ” While Burns is thrilled with 2023’s adoption numbers, she is already looking to the future, “this is just the beginning. We are looking forward to building on this success in the years to come.”

For more information about Santa Barbara Humane and the animals currently available for adoption, please visit sbhumane.org