Additional Ramp Closures in Santa Barbara for Storm-Related Roadwork

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – In an effort to perform drainage work and remove debris in anticipation of future winter storms, Caltrans will be performing additional post storm-related repairs along US 101 in Santa Barbara.

The southbound US 101 off-ramp was closed Wednesday, December 27 at Mission Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This closure will continue again today, Thursday, December 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Caltrans is performing erosion control, embankment repair, and ditch grading in advance of rains expected later this week.

