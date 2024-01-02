Santa Barbara Airbus Adds New Buses to Their Fleet

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.



Santa Barbara Airbus is excited to celebrate the addition of two brand new 56 seat MCI motor coaches, one arrived mid-December and another is expected in mid-January. This addition increases Santa Barbara Airbus’s fleet count to 18 Coaches and 2 Mini Coaches. These are the first new vehicles that the organization has purchased since 2019.

The strategic investment underscores the company’s dedication to enhancing the overall experience for our passengers and charter customers while contributing to the sustainability goals of the community. The acquisition of these new coaches also marks the continued rebuilding efforts post 2020 Covid closure. According to the American Bus Association, 40 percent of bus companies closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Airbus included. Over the last two years, the Airbus staff has worked tirelessly to rebuild the business to pre-pandemic operations. While it has been an evolution the team is excited that these new additions to the fleet help to accelerate the rebuilding process.

“We are thrilled to introduce these new buses to our fleet, and we believe that this investment will greatly enhance the overall travel experience for our passengers. As we continue to grow and evolve, our commitment to innovation and sustainability remains unwavering,” said Samantha Onnen, CEO. “We are also aways looking for ways to be more sustainable and earth friendly, and these coaches are top of the line when it comes to those priorities.”

The new coaches – which are ADA accessible – includes a luxurious cabin environment, an ergonomically designed seating, and unmatched accessibility. Santa Barbara Airbus looks forward to welcoming passengers aboard the new vehicles and remains dedicated to serving the community. The company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability drives them to continuously improve their service offering. By investing in these new buses, they aim to enhance the overall travel experience and be able to expand and innovate the current offerings.

For more information, please call the office at 805-964-7759 or visit www.sbairbus.com