Art Workshops for Students with Disabilities Traveling to Santa Barbara and Goleta Schools

Santa Barbara, California (January 2, 2024) – Local gallery, Santa Barbara Art Works, is taking the show on the road by offering its new Mobile Arts Program to students with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Santa Barbara and Goleta schools. Focused on building fine motor and problem-solving skills, promoting self-esteem, and enhancing creative expression, this special education program provides a unique opportunity for students to learn professional art techniques, such as painting and drawing, without having to leave the classroom. Santa Barbara Art Works, which is under the family of services of non-profit organization, Momentum WORK, Inc., will bring all the supplies and present a series of 45–60-minute art workshops to school sites on a weekly or monthly basis. Students will receive a personal sketchbook and begin by exploring the color wheel and mastering the art of mixing colors with step-by-step visuals to unleash each artists’ individual potential.

“Santa Barbara Art Works wishes to give back to the community by mobilizing an accessible and inclusive pathway to the arts for students, regardless of their skill set,” shares Studio Manager, Jacob Allio. “Using 3-D printers, our studio creates adaptive paint brushes so that individuals with hand spasticity can fully participate. We are excited to share these tools at local schools.”

Teachers from special education and/or school staff are asked to sign up to secure their desired date and time for art workshops.There is no fee to participate; time slots may be limited due to staff availability. Please contact Art Instructor, Jenny Mann, at jmann@momentum4work.org or call the gallery at 805-260-6705.

The 2024 Mobile Arts Program was generously funded through a grant from the Ann Jackson Family Foundation.

About Santa Barbara Art Works

Located in downtown Santa Barbara, 28 East Victoria Street, Santa Barbara Art Works is an inclusive artist studio and gallery for people to express themselves, collaborate as a community, and exhibit diverse works of art. Its mission is to encourage creativity and professional growth for aspiring artists with disabilities. For more information about the gallery, visit https://www.sbartworks.org