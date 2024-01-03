Friendship Center to host 25th Annual Festival of Hearts Luncheon

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, January 2, 2024 – Friendship Center returns to Rosewood Miramar Beach this February to host the 25th Annual Festival of Hearts. This year’s seaside-elegance themed, Silver Jubilee celebration will take place on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 at the stunning Rosewood Miramar Beach, located across the street from Friendship Center at 1759 S Jameson Ln, Montecito, CA.

Friendship Center’s Festival of Hearts honors all the caregivers, past and present, who have supported an aging loved one through their final voyage. This fundraiser enables Friendship Center to continue to stay true to its mission of providing care and companionship to seniors and adults living with dementia.

Attendees can enjoy music, a delicious meal and the comradery of a caring community by the sea. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite nautical attire– sailor stripes, seaside elegance, and touches of silver to honor Friendship Center’s 25 years of spreading love and joy.

A special part of this fundraiser is the beloved Heart-Art silent auction. Local artists are given simple hearts to transform into exquisite pieces of art using paint, glue and other materials. The funds raised will support Friendship Center’s commitment to never turning someone in need away due to their inability to pay. This vital financial support ensures that seniors and adults living with dementia can benefit from the organization’s programs, while also offering their caregivers much-needed respite.

Friendship Center’s Festival of Hearts event will be Saturday, February 3, 2024 from 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm at the Rosewood Miramar Beach. To learn more or to purchase tickets, please go to https://www.friendshipcentersb.org/foh2024

Friendship Center

Friendship Center is licensed by Community Care Licensing as a social model adult day program. Friendship Center offers supervised, person-centered activities for adults living with dementia or other cognitive challenges. Activities and programs honor individuality, promote socialization, and foster a compassionate community for aging adults. For more information about Friendship Center, please go to https://www.friendshipcentersb.org/