Announcement

GENERAL RAIN ADVISORY FOR COUNTYWIDE BEACHES ISSUED BY ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

By Santa Barbara County  Environmental Health Services
Wed Jan 03, 2024 | 4:07pm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Due to overnight rainfall, Santa Barbara County  Environmental Health Services (EHS) wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Storm water is untreated  rainwater that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other  waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for  certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and  diarrhea.  

To minimize potential health risks, it is recommended that people do not swim, play or  surf in the ocean and creeks for at least three days following a rain event. Beachgoers  should also avoid areas near the outfall from drainpipes and creeks that enter the ocean following a rain event as storm water runoff may carry high levels of bacteria and  pollutants.  

Sport harvesters should wait at least 10 days after a significant rain to harvest shellfish.  High bacterial levels, pesticide, herbicide and motor oil grease flushed into the ocean with  the storm runoff may impact shellfish beds. Adequate cooking of shellfish will destroy  harmful bacteria, but may not be effective in killing viruses. In addition, cooking does not  eliminate chemical and metal pollutants in shellfish. 

— 

Please also be advised that West Beach from the Santa Barbara Harbor to ¼-mile east  of the Mission Creek outfall remains CLOSED to recreational water contact following a  release of untreated sewage to Mission Creek that occurred on December 21, 2023. 

Thu Jan 04, 2024 | 03:12am
https://www.independent.com/2024/01/03/general-rain-advisory-for-countywide-beaches-issued-by-environmental-health-services-2/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.