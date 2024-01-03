Local Grassroots Organization Endorses Slate of Candidates Committed to Immigrant Worker Power, Environmental and Housing Justice for California’s Central Coast

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CENTRAL COAST, CA – Ahead of the statewide primary on March 5, 2024, CAUSE Action endorses a slate of regional, statewide, and national leaders committed to equity and justice.

The 2024 CAUSE Action Endorsed Candidate Slate includes:

Das Williams for Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, District 1

Joan Hartmann for Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, District 3

Matt LaVere for Ventura County Board of Supervisors, District 1

Kim Marra Stephenson Ventura County Board of Supervisors, District 3

Vianey Lopez for Ventura County Board of Supervisors, District 5

Monique Limón for State Senate, District 19

Steve Bennett for State Assembly, District 38

Gregg Hart for State Assembly, District 37

Salud Carbajal for Congress, District 24

Julia Brownley for Congress, District 27

“CAUSE Action center’s voices systematically neglected to ensure that our endorsed candidates authentically reflect and represent our communities’ values for a more vibrant, just, and sustainable region and state. We are truly a grassroots organization and it’s critical that all our work be grounded and guided by our leaders who are farmworkers, parents, students, domestic and service workers,” said Lucas Zucker, Co-Executive Director of CAUSE Action. “CAUSE Action leaders know the community as year-round activists; and therefore know what’s needed from our electeds to solve local issues. This is why our leaders interview and decide who we endorse as an organization.”

“Every election cycle we witness huge sums of money drop into our communities to sway races in support of candidates that represent powerful interests’ runaway profits instead of peoples’ lives – and this year is no different. CAUSE Action’s people power will continue to defend our communities from the special interest money flooding into our communities,” said Hazel Davalos, Co-Executive Director of CAUSE Action. “We have laid the foundation for us to have one-on-one conversations with thousands of voters. And CAUSE Action will work from now until election day to educate and mobilize voters to support candidates committed to environmental and housing justice, and building immigrant worker power.”

CAUSE Action works with the community and partner organizations to empower working families, immigrant communities, and young people in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties to vote with confidence and elect leaders that are accountable to the communities.

Voters can learn more about the CAUSE Action Endorsement Slate by visiting the 2024 Voter Guide at https://www.causeactionfund.org/voter-guide/

CAUSE Action Fund is a 501(c)4 grassroots nonprofit. To learn more, visit: causeactionfund.org