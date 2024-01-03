One805 Advisory Council, Comprised of First Responder Orgs, Move Forward on Allocation of Funds

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, January 2, 2024 – One805 hosted its annual Advisory Council lunch in December, which is comprised of all 11 Chiefs of Santa Barbara County’s First Responders. Our annual lunches are an opportunity to discuss grants and other financial needs for our local First Responders. It is how we know how to best support and take care of the brave men and women who actively take care of us.

To date, One805 has provided funding to support the mental health counseling for all County fire departments as well as fulfilling grant requests received from 13 County agencies including police, fire, and Sherriff. More announcements about specific grants will be made soon.

About One805

In the aftermath of the Thomas fire and subsequent mudslides “One805” was created, hosting the largest non-profit event in Santa Barbara History – The Kick Ash Bash! It brought together actors, entertainers, singers, performers, and most of all, our community in a spirit of healing. First Responders and their families were treated to an amazing day where we were able to put the tragedy behind us. Thanks to the generosity of our community, money is being raised to provide counseling support to First Responders and purchase equipment to directly support victims of the tragedy.