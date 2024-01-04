We have just finished reading Nick Welsh’s latest column “No Whine Before Its Time.” Once again we are struck by and greatly admire his mixture of humor, irony, knowledge, and brilliant expression. He cares deeply about our community, he gathers knowledge from a variety of sources, and his file cabinet of Santa Barbara history is vast. We readers benefit from all of this!

It’s a rare treasure that our rather small area has a Mark Twain to help us reflect on ourselves. Nick leaves us both laughing and thinking.