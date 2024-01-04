Reminder to Volunteer for the 2024 Homeless Point-In-Time Count

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Volunteers are still needed for the countywide 2024 Homeless Point-In-Time Count which will take place Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. The Point-In-Time Count is the annual count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a given day. Teams of volunteers will canvas assigned routes throughout Santa Barbara County and will briefly document who is experiencing homelessness. This information is used to plan local homeless assistance systems, justify funding, and raise public awareness. Sign up to volunteer here: https://countyofsb.pointintime.info/.

All volunteers are required to attend a training session. In this 1-hour session, volunteers will learn more about the importance of the count, review canvassing best practices, explore the Point-In-Time survey tool, FAQs and more.

To volunteer, please sign up at https://countyofsb.pointintime.info/. Volunteers can register as individuals or in teams. The final day to sign up to volunteer is January 19, 2024. Spanish training is available upon request, please email pit@sbact.org by January 11, 2024.

The Point-In-Time count is only possible with a community-wide effort by the incredible support of many volunteers and partners.

The event is organized by the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care (CoC), in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara and The Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SBACT).