Lompoc Unified School District Celebrates School Board Recognition Month

Lompoc, California – The Lompoc Unified School District is proud to join more than 1,000 local educational agencies in the state in recognizing the contributions of board members during School Board Recognition Month. As schools work to create safe, nurturing spaces that accelerate learning, board members play a key role in setting the foundation, policies and priorities to support optimal student outcomes.

The Lompoc Unified School District board members are William (Franky) Caldeira, Sarah Anne Read, Jerri Thiel, Tom Blanco, and Janet Blevins.

“Board members are our elected representatives and a vital link between the school district and the community,” said Dr. Clara Finneran, Superintendent. “The board works with staff, students, families, and community members to create a solid foundation and clear vision for the district, directs resources where they are most needed, and ensures accountability to the community by monitoring progress toward goals. They keep students at the center, and always support and elevate student achievement.”

During the past year the LUSD Board has worked to make progress toward achieving three goals: building a positive culture rooted in trust, increasing academic achievement, and improving facilities. The Board has engaged in various training opportunities in order to learn and grow as a board. They have seen attendance rates increase, suspension rates decrease, and some benchmark assessment scores increase. The Board has prioritized student voice through creating opportunities for student input, created multiple committees, and proudly recognized the most winners of any school district at Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Salute to Educators event.

“I hope you will join me in saluting our hard-working board members for their support of our students through effective policies and for their continuing advocacy for our students at the local, state, and federal level” said Superintendent Finneran. A resolution recognizing the efforts of LUSD board members is on the agenda for the January 9, 2024 board meeting.

Lompoc Unified School District offers an outstanding educational experience for its more than 9,000 students. Its award-winning schools and programs, strong leaders, teachers, and staff serve Pre Kindergarten through high school students living in the City of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Mesa Oaks, Mission Hills, Vandenberg Air Force Base, and rural areas adjacent to these. The District offers a wide range of programs, including Career Technical Education, Advanced Placement, Dual Language Immersion, and support for multilingual students and students with special needs, as well as exceptional extracurricular opportunities, such as athletics and clubs.