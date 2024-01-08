Thank you for running the piece “Navigating an Inaccessible World” and the discussion of how disabilities make accessing public locations difficult. I will add that my experiences are totally different.

I suffered a spinal cord injury nearly seven years ago that left me as a quadriplegic. But I want to assure everyone that some disabled people really appreciate when others offer to help. The writer’s experiences of sometimes being annoyed when too many people try to help is something I’ve never had a problem with. I really appreciate when people offer to hold a door for me, step out of the way on the sidewalk to give me more room, or offer any other help.

It is not possible for me to hide my disability or to make it invisible. I face so many physical barriers in this world that it is really nice when someone tries to make my day a little bit easier.

So thank you to the public for all of your offers to help! It really is appreciated and makes my days nicer.