Red Cross: Emergency Blood Shortage May Delay Medical Procedures

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Jan. 8, 2024 — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years. The Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels across the country, and blood donors are urged to make a donation appointment to help alleviate the shortage and help ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not put on hold.

Over the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood to the Red Cross has fallen by about 40%. When fewer people donate blood, even small disruptions to blood donations – such as the nearly 7,000-unit shortfall in blood donations the Red Cross experienced between Christmas and New Year’s Day alone – can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion. Blood products are currently going to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in, and in recent weeks, the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of type O blood products – among the most transfused blood types – to hospitals.

“One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty blood bank without any blood on the shelves. Doctors often can’t operate without blood available to make surgeries, medical procedures and treatments possible,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. “More challenges lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation. Donors of all types – especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets – are urged to give now.”

Don’t wait – to make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are partnering this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals to give blood or platelets and help tackle the emergency blood shortage. Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Super Bowl .

Who donations help

Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter volunteer, Christin Newlon, knows firsthand how important a readily available blood supply is. She was born with a blood disorder that causes her blood to clot very slowly. During childbirth, she experienced complications with her placenta when her daughter was born, leading her to severe bleeding. She was rushed into emergency surgery and received 2.5 liters of blood products throughout her weeklong stay in the hospital. “If it weren’t for people who donate blood I would not be here today,” she shared. “An immense thank you to blood donors for their gift of life.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 8-31:

Santa Barbara County

1/8/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross, 2707 State St

1/11/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Santa Barbara Athletic Club, 520 Castillo St

1/22/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross, 2707 State St

About the American Red Cross: