I’ve lived in Santa Barbara County for decades, and one thing is clear: Joan Hartmann is the hardest working County Supervisor out there. Although she represents the 3d District, we all benefit from her tireless efforts on behalf of the residents of this county.

Joan prioritizes public safety, as well she should. She is the chair of the SBCAG [S.B.County Association of Governments] State Route 154 Safety Committee (and we all know how dangerous that road can be); serves on the Fire Safe Council Board, which helps communities increase their fire prevention planning; has led the effort to set up tiny villages that take unhoused people out of risky encampments and into safe housing; and has pushed for a state-of-the-art emergency dispatch system. In such dangerous times, her work is making a real difference for all of us.

Joan recognizes that quality of life is the reason that so many of us live here, and the basis of our tourist-driven economy. She has led the effort to create a countywide Recreation Master Plan to expand trails and parks, increasing opportunities to bask in our county’s natural beauty. She’s also worked to increase library funding and regional library planning.

And Joan is responsive. When she was first elected, she promised to respond to every inquiry within 24 hours, and she has kept that promise!

With this kind of work ethic and creative problem solving, we need to keep Joan Hartmann as 3d District Supervisor. If you live in Goleta, Lompoc, or the Valley, please vote to reelect her!