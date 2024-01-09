SBART Press Luncheon: Maleka Wilcox and Luke Zuffelato Receive Athlete of the Week Awards

Freshman Maleka Wilcox was dominant for the Dos Pueblos High girls soccer team at the Hart Holiday Classic. She scored six goals in four games, including two goals apiece in wins over Immaculate Hart and Paraclete. As a result of her spectacular performances she received the SBART female Athlete of the Week award at Monday’s press luncheon.

Luke Zuffelato is in the midst of a stellar junior season.

On the boys’ side Luke Zuffelato continued his incredible scoring pace over winter break, averaging 28.8 points in then games. His hot streak was highlighted by 41 points in a 99-78 victory over Chatsworth, a team led by perhaps the nations best sophomore basketball player Alijah Arenas.

Taming the Mustangs

The UCSB men’s and women’s basketball teams both captured crucial Big West victories against Cal Poly over the weekend.

The men’s team came into its game against Cal Poly riding a three-game losing streak to open Big West play, but turned up the heat defensively against the Mustangs en route to a 61-52 win.

“I thought this was our best defensive performance that we have had all year,” said UCSB coach Joe Pasternack, whose team improved to 8-6 overall this season. “We definitely got better in the last 24 hours.”

Alexis Whitfield is averaging 14.7 points per game this season. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

The UCSB women’s basketball team has now won five of its last six games after a 65-64 win over Cal Poly in overtime.

Alyssa Marin and Alexis Whitfield each finished with 19 points to lead the way offensively.

Whitfield was fouled with 1.8 seconds to play and converted one of her two free throws to secure the victory. The Gauchos are now 9-5 overall and 3-1 in Big West Conference play.