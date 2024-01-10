The piece “Isla Vista Food Co-op Expands to Cantwell’s Deli in Downtown Santa Barbara” has an incorrect date for the opening of the Isla Vista Food Co-op. The Co-op opened the store at the end of January 1974. I was the founding president. I am an eyewitness and key participant.

I have told current Co-op leadership that their 1972 is wrong. Apparently they don’t care. But it is insulting to those of us who were there.

The 1972 date is not based on facts. It’s based on false assumptions about the Whole Wheat Food Co-op, which operated in I.V. 1970 -72.