Just when you think it can’t get any worse, it does.

I am so disappointed to hear that the City of Santa Barbara caved in on the voter-approved height limit. That means that a horrible development proposed for La Cumbre Plaza, “The Neighborhood,” or as I like to call it, “The Nightmare on State Street,” may be approved as currently designed.

I think the city could have at least tested the height limit law in court. I would suggest calling the Shute, Mihaly, and Weinberger, or a similar law firm, and asking them if they think anything can be done. Perhaps a class action suit composed of communities affected by these hideous state laws is the answer.

This opens Santa Barbara to a future with no height limits and more crazy development proposals. Once you set the pattern, the developments will follow.

Someone has got to stand up and fight for Santa Barbara. Perhaps a new law is needed that will keep these cretins at bay.

May I suggest that voters be allowed to vote on this turkey? If the only result is an expression of community sentiment it would be worth it.

I hope the city has other strategies in its back pocket.